Sharjah: The 12th edition of the "Al Maleh and Fishing Festival" will kick off tomorrow evening, Thursday, in Dibba Al Hisn city, bringing together several public and private entities and retailers specialising in the Al Maleh (salted fish) industry.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, the four-day event will run until August 31 at Al Hisn Island, offering a rich programme that highlights the economic and cultural significance of marine fishing and celebrates the UAE’s age-old maritime crafts and heritage-based industries.

This year’s festival features strong participation from maritime-focused government entities, top private sector enterprises, retailers, and brands producing and selling Al Maleh fish, and local productive families working in this age-old industry. This inclusive platform not only highlights public-private collaboration but also strengthens community engagement, in alignment with the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Community”.

The Al Maleh and Fishing Festival reaffirms its position as a unique heritage event dedicated to conserving maritime traditions of forefathers. By transferring knowledge and expertise to younger generations, it contributes to the sustainability of age-old marine industries, including fishing practices, Al Maleh production, salting, and canning, ensuring their integration within the UAE’s food industry value chain.

The festival offers a strategic economic platform that supports SMEs, fosters partnerships between traditional artisans and modern businesses, and stimulates both economic activity and tourism in the Eastern Region.

Beyond its cultural value, the event reinforces Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for celebrating heritage and traditional industries that contribute to national food security, generate employment, and drive innovation in fisheries-based food production and processing.

The Sharjah Chamber organises the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival as part of its strategic vision to integrate commercial activities with community development efforts across the emirate’s different cities and regions.

By positioning the event as an investment in cultural heritage, the Chamber highlights the Eastern Region’s traditional industries and connects them with future economic prospects, creating a model for sustainable development and identity-driven economic growth.

Key features of this year’s edition include the central “Al Maleh Market”, a unique marketplace for premium salty products of every kind. The festival also offers exhibition spaces for local agricultural produce and advanced fishing gear, engines, and boats, in addition to a dining area serving authentic traditional cuisine.

Attendees will also enjoy an array of heritage-oriented activities and programmes that pay homage to Al Maleh and fishing industries.

Open daily from 9 AM to 9 PM, the festival delivers a unique experience infused with the scent of the past and the authenticity of traditions, in a celebration that blends cultural heritage, social engagement, and economic value.

