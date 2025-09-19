Sharjah, The fourth edition of the "Al Asayl Exhibition 2025" is set to kick off Thursday, September 25, at Expo Al Dhaid and will run until September 28.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition features over 250 companies and brands specialising in horse, camel, and falcon supplies, in addition to key equestrian, falconry, and camel racing clubs and associations.

The exhibition showcases the latest equipment and supplies in equestrian, camel, and falcon care products, as well as breeding techniques, stable equipment and facilities, and animal transport gear. The four-day event also features curated displays of premium falcons and educational insights on falconry practices, consolidating services and products tied to this authentic Arab heritage under one roof.

One of the highlights of this year’s edition is the Falcon Auction, designed to draw greater interest from falconry enthusiasts and collectors across the UAE and the Gulf region. The auction is anticipated to generate strong participation and competitive bidding for rare and purebred Arabian falcons.

It will present an extensive portfolio of premium species such as Shaheen, Gyr-Shaheen, Gyr-Tiba, and pure Gyr falcons. Complementing this, the exhibition programme includes a series of cultural and heritage activities that reinforce the event’s position as a leading platform for both tradition and trade.

In his remarks, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the Al Asayl Exhibition has established itself as a key fixture in the annual event calendar of Expo Al Dhaid. The wide participation of specialised companies and leading brands in equine, camel, and falconry products underscores the growing significance of the exhibition in its fourth edition.

“The exhibition stands as an example of strategic events consistently organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, reinforcing the emirate’s status as a premier hub for specialised exhibitions. It not only addresses the interests of residents and visitors across Sharjah and its Central Region but also plays a vital role in safeguarding cultural heritage, promoting sustainable hunting practices, and preserving traditional sports deeply rooted in Emirati society,” Al Midfa added.

The exhibition is open to visitors on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Friday from 3 p.m. to 12:00 midnight. It offers a rich programme of educational sessions and training workshops on equine, camel, and falcon care, including disease management and treatment methods.

Exhibitors will also present advanced solutions and products covering animal husbandry, feeding systems, veterinary care, as well as specialised equipment for hunting and equestrian practices.