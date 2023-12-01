Ajman, United Arab Emirates: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) announces the launch of the "TESLAM - UAE" art exhibition, a remarkable showcase of creativity and expression, dedicated to commemorating the UAE 52nd Union Day. The exhibition is set to take place at Bahi Ajman Place Hotel, commencing with the official opening on December 1st and opening its doors to the public from December 2nd to December 8th.

The Teslam art exhibition offers a distinctive chance for both participants and visitors to convey their affection and appreciation for the United Arab Emirates. It serves as an artistic stage for celebrating cultural harmony and diverse artistic expressions within Emirati society. This exhibition aims to foster a sense of unity and national pride, encouraging artists to delve into themes that mirror the rich heritage and contemporary essence of the Emirates.

Featuring the works of 31 talented artists representing 14 different nationalities, "TESLAM - UAE" promises to be a vibrant celebration of art and culture. The exhibition is organized by the Paint Brush Art Community, in collaboration with esteemed partners Zee TV, and is proudly hosted by Majlis - Bahi Ajman.

The opening ceremony will kick off on December 1st at 1:30 pm, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of artistic expression that the UAE has fostered. Through this creative endeavor, the artists aim to express gratitude to the national leaders and the nation for the remarkable country they have bestowed upon its residents.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his delight in launching the "TESLAM" art exhibition as part of the UAE Union Day festivities. Alhashmi highlighted the exhibition as a testament to the distinctive cultural diversity that characterizes the UAE, underscoring the significance of artists and creators' involvement in this cultural affair.

Alhashmi emphasized that this engagement plays a pivotal role in fortifying national unity and paying tribute to the wise leadership that played a key role in constructing this national milestone. He further stressed that the TESLAM exhibition offers a unique platform for the local community and emirate visitors to delve into the artistic allure and cultural richness reflecting the identity of the United Arab Emirates.

"The TESLAM exhibition represents a unique opportunity to manifest national pride and rejoice in cultural diversity. I urge the ongoing support of artists and creators who play a vital role in strengthening national identity and fostering deeper cultural connections among members of society," concludes Alhashmi.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development extends its gratitude to the artists, organizers, partners, and the host venue for their collective efforts in bringing "TESLAM - UAE" to life. This exhibition stands as a testament to the thriving cultural scene in Ajman and contributes to the rich tapestry of events marking the UAE Union Day celebrations.

- Ends -

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://ajman.travel/

Press Contacts

Salma Mubarak Thani

Ajman Tourism

Email : salma.mubarak@ajmantourism.ae

Hoda Ayache

​​​​​​The Idea Agency

Email : pr1@tia.ae

Web : www.tia.ae