A fragrant journey into Emirati culture

Ajman, UAE: the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), in collaboration with the Sharjah Heritages Museum’s Handcrafting Section, is pleased to announce the organization of a workshop titled "Artisans" This workshop will take place on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Old Souq Section at the Ajman Museum at the Heritage District in Ajman.

The "Artisans" workshop is part of a series of cultural heritage workshops conducted by the Culture and Art Department at ADTD with the aim of preserving the Emirati heritage and the crafts of the ancestors and forefathers. This particular workshop aims to develop and highlight the olfactory taste while enriching an industry or craft that was widespread in the past. Participants will have the opportunity to learn traditional methods of perfume production and experience the art of blending essential oils to create fragrances with refined tastes.

The workshop targets young adults and above as a commitment to promoting cultural experiences. The workshop is free of charge, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the world of Arabian perfume making. To further enhance the engagement, several social media influencers will be actively involved in the workshop, encouraging the audience to participate in this distinctive and educational experience.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development said: "We are happy to be hosting the 'Artisans' workshop in collaboration with the Sharjah Heritages Museum, which is a part of our ongoing series of cultural and heritage workshops to showcase our unwavering commitment to organizing such events throughout the year which demonstrates our dedication to the preservation of Ajman's rich cultural heritage and our commitment to showcasing the diverse culture of the emirate while providing an immersive and educational experience for both locals and residents. "

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

