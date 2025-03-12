Ajman Chamber has organized the "Ajman Chamber's Ramadan Forum" to celebrate its successful strategic partnerships and honor partners from local and federal government entities, as well as private sector organizations. This event served to recognize their contributions to Ajman Chamber's 2024 achievements and projects while also providing a platform to enhance international partnerships and relations and promote investment opportunities in Ajman.

The ceremony was attended in the courtyard of the Ajman Museum by H.E. Abdullah Saeed Al Nuaimi, H.E. Maher Tarish Al Alili, H.E. Mahmoud Othman Abu Al Shawareb (members of the Board of Ajman Chamber), Mohamed Ali Al Janahi (Acting Director-General of the Ajman Chamber), and a group of ambassadors, consuls, directors, officials of government agencies and private sector institutions from the Ajman Chamber’s partners.

At the beginning of the forum, Al Janahi welcomed the attendees and emphasized that the current edition of Ajman Chamber's Ramadan Forum, in its new format, provides a platform to strengthen cooperation and international relations with the presence of ambassadors, consuls, directors-general, and officials from various entities.

Al Janahi stressed that Ajman Chamber prioritizes partnership, cooperation, and integration as key objectives to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals in Ajman. He noted that the year 2024 was exceptional, during which Ajman Chamber signed 20 agreements and memoranda of understanding with federal, local, and private entities, obtained three ISO certifications, reached a membership of over 40,000, and issued more than 44,700 certificates of origin.

He stated, "The prosperity and continuous development that Ajman is witnessing under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, necessitates that we all intensify our efforts, enhance cooperation and institutional cohesion, and work in a spirit of unity to achieve the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030."

Al Janahi further affirmed that Ajman Chamber continuously strives to expand its partnerships its partnerships and cooperation with all entities to achieve its mission of "strengthening the business community in the emirate and fostering an environment conducive to economic activities, ultimately attaining maximal prosperity and sustainable economic diversification," as well as actively contributing to enhancing the business environment, competitiveness, and facilitating business practices in the emirate, and improving the quality of life.

The forum's activities included a "video presentation showcasing the Ajman Chamber's 2024 achievements and projects," its distinguished partnerships, and the major exhibitions and events conducted throughout the year. It also highlighted various local, regional, and international participations and Ajman Chamber's efforts in educating and training its private sector members through 12 specialized courses and sessions, including the series of workshops on Emiratization in the private sector. Additionally, numerous community initiatives and events were organized, and the efforts and achievements of the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) in empowering and supporting women, as well as the accomplishments of the Ajman Chamber Youth Council, were showcased.

During the forum, Al Nuaimi honored the strategic partners of the Ajman Chamber from local and federal government entities and private sector establishments.

The forum's activities also included a series of friendly Ramadan discussions between ambassadors, consuls, and officials from Ajman Chamber and government agencies in Ajman, aimed at strengthening international cooperation, developing a global economic relations network, and promoting investment opportunities in Ajman across various sectors, including "industry, tourism, education, health, real estate, construction, energy, trade, and other sectors." These discussions also focused on exploring opportunities to diversify foreign markets for the Emirate's products and increase bilateral trade between Ajman and countries worldwide.