The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) participated in the "UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum" within the UAE delegation to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, chaired by H.E. Abdullah bin Touk Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and in the presence of H.E Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the UAE Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), to enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries and explore the available investment opportunities in the sectors of tourism, construction, energy, logistics, aviation, agricultural products, and other sectors.

The Ajman Chamber was represented at the Forum's activities by H.E Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salmeen Al-Aryani, the ACCI board member. He also participated in the first meeting of the Joint Business Council.

H.E Al-Aryani emphasized the depth of the existing relations between the two countries, commending the role of the Forum in providing an important platform to explore opportunities for economic and investment partnerships and to develop the existing joint work between the two countries, given the availability of a wide range of opportunities in various sectors to support the achievement of development for both the UAE and Turkmenistan. He expressed his optimism about the future of relations between the two countries and the strengthening of relations through a set of vital joint projects.

Al-Aryani indicates that the Emirate of Ajman is seeking to enhance and strengthen its presence in international markets and expand the scope of cooperation and partnership with the Republic of Turkmenistan, which is considered a promising international partner. Additionally, it lauded the growth in trade volume between Ajman and Turkmenistan, with exports increasing by 53% during the year 2023 and the overall trade volume increasing by 150% compared to 2022.

H.E Al-Aryani explained that the Ajman Chamber is keen to implement an agenda of international participation with the aim of developing a renewed global economic relations network that supports expansion opportunities, business development, and promoting Ajman as an ideal investment destination in line with Ajman Vision 2030 to build a sustainable economic future.

Al-Aryani commended the efforts of the Ministry of Economy and the UAE FCCI in achieving the UAE's economic targets through intensifying partnerships between the UAE and countries around the world, with the aim of diversifying external markets, developing the volume of intra-trade, attracting investments, and promoting the available opportunities across all sectors.