H. E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, the Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), participated in the Clean Energy Forum, which was held at the Siemens Energy headquarters in Expo City Dubai in conjunction with the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). This is in cooperation between the UAE-German Business Council, the Arab-German Chamber, and Siemens Energy.

The Forum was attended by a group of officials, those concerned with alternative, sustainable, and renewable energy activities, and business owners, to discuss the reality and future of alternative energy uses and opportunities to benefit from solar energy, wind energy, and green hydrogen, in support of contributing to achieving zero carbon neutrality at the global level and avoiding many climate repercussions, including “fires and high temperature rates and their negative impacts on human health and air quality, as well as on primary sources of production and food.”

The Forum stressed the need to facilitate the financing of projects that limit the use of fossil fuels and the transition to the use of alternative energy and to intensify global efforts in this regard, given that the transition to the use of clean energy globally and the transition to zero carbon emissions may cost about 150 trillion dollars, according to global estimates.

Participants in the forum praised the UAE’s support of funds allocated to expand the use of alternative energy, achieve sustainable development, and eliminate carbon dioxide (Co2) emissions. This benefits human health, sustains resources, and reduces negative climate repercussions.

Al Muwaiji stressed that the UAE is a pioneer in supporting global efforts to rely on alternative energy and effectively contribute to achieving global achievements regarding climate issues, improving the quality of life, and enhancing capabilities to contribute to climate support.