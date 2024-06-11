H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), represented the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) at the 27th Arab-German Business Forum. The Forum is organized annually by the Arab-German Chamber and attracts a distinguished gathering of ministers from Arab countries, presidents of Arab and German chambers of commerce, and CEOs of companies from both sides with a significant presence in Arab countries, including Siemens, Dorsch Global from Germany, and prestigious Gulf companies such as Juffali, Alba, and Aluminium Bahrain. The Forum was also attended and followed by Arab ambassadors in Berlin.

Convened under the title "Bridging Economic Relations between Germany and Arab Countries", the Forum's sessions delved into a wide range of topics, including "The Future of Smart Cities, The Dynamics of Advanced Artificial Intelligence, Free Zones in the Arab World, Sustainable Growth in the Tourism Sector, and Supply Chains."

The Forum commended the continuous development in the UAE, particularly the leadership's keen interest in utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of smart cities through providing the necessary infrastructure, as well as the progress made in the tourism sector and the positive outcomes expected from the implementation of the unified tourist visa for GCC countries. The Forum also praised the development of airports in the Gulf region, such as Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Al Maktoum International Airport, which will have a significant impact on connecting numerous flights to and from Dubai, which manages many ports around the world. Furthermore, the Forum emphasized the importance of free zones and their role in increasing GDP while considering environmental concerns in line with the outcomes of COP 28. The Forum also discussed green hydrogen projects and their future in Arab countries.

Abdullah Al Muwaiji emphasized the significance of collaboration between green hydrogen producers and consumers. This collaboration should foster technical exchange, enhance financial investments, and ensure the sustainable growth and development of hydrogen projects without exposing any party to undue risk.

Al Muwaiji further recommended the necessity of cooperation between German technological universities and UAE universities to train and qualify Emirati students in specialized practical fields, similar to what is currently being implemented in the Sultanate of Oman.

He expressed his admiration for the substantial growth in trade volume between Germany and Arab countries, with trade increasing by 20% in 2023 compared to 2022. Consequently, bilateral trade reached over EUR 62 billion, with a near-term target and expectation of EUR 100 billion. This remarkable growth serves as a testament to the immense potential of both parties, including the natural resources and human capital of Arab countries.

