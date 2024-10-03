Mazyad Al Utaibi, a consultant at Rawand Security Surveillance, outlined the positive impacts AI has on safety and security; however, he underscored the concerns relating to privacy, decisions, ethics, AI security, jobs and reliability

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies as part of Vision 2030 marks the Kingdom as a key player in the global AI landscape

Intersec Saudi Arabia concludes today, Thursday, 3 October, following three days of providing security and safety professionals to discuss the latest trends and do business

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is making significant strides in positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in AI as part of Vision 2030, with the government and private sector’s efforts in utilising AI for innovation and economic progress receiving international praise – Tortoise Intelligence ranked Saudi Arabia first in its Government Strategy Index for Artificial Intelligence last year.

The importance of the country’s commitment to AI was underscored at the Future Security and Safety Summit by Mazyad Al Utaibi, Partner Consultant, Security Technologies, Rawand Security Surveillance, during the AI on Security & Safety Industry: Impact and Concerns session.

During the presentation, Al Utaibi highlighted AI's many positive impacts on the security sector, relating to surveillance and situational awareness, optimal resource allocation, predictive analytics, and improved communication, among others. He also reiterated how AI has positively impacted safety, referencing the workplace, emergency response, decision-making processes and traffic safety measures.

As part of the session, insights were also outlined as the potential concerns around using AI relating to privacy, decisions, ethics, AI security, jobs, and reliability.

“Privacy issues from using AI in surveillance and data analysis raise significant privacy concerns. Bias, discrimination, and fairness are where AI systems can inherit biases from their training data, leading to unfair decision-making by targeting or profiling certain individuals or groups,” said Al Utaibi.

“In addition, job displacement is a concern as automation of security and safety monitoring and management tasks could lead to job losses. Ethical and legal concerns are always there when engaging with AI in decision-making processes, such as predictive policing, which raises ethical questions about accountability and transparency, as well as long-term cultural perception,” he added.

“Ultimately, AI has the potential to have a big, positive impact; however, there are many concerns,” concluded Al Utaibi.

Elsewhere, on the final day, the Future Readiness Programme, a key platform for government officials and security leaders, will focus on navigating today’s security landscape and developing future-ready solutions.

As part of the programme, sessions address the evolution of security threats, offering insights into trends, challenges, and emerging risks. Highlighting national transformation efforts to modernise security entities, the sessions will focus on talent development, innovation, mission readiness, and future capabilities. Additionally, it explores advanced technologies, such as AI and machine learning, equipping leaders with critical strategies to tackle evolving challenges and ensure resilience.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager—Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, “Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 plays a pivotal role in spotlighting the groundbreaking advancements and contributions of GCC nations in reshaping the fire, safety and security industry. The event is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to showcasing pioneering technology integration, particularly in AI, redefining the future of safety and crisis management.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “This event serves as a knowledge-sharing platform, uniting global security professionals and exhibitors, fostering innovation, and underlining how cutting-edge technologies showcased here pave the way for safer societies globally."

Held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security and the General Directorate for Saudi Civil Defense, Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

