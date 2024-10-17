Johannesburg: Air France, in collaboration with Alliance Française and the Consulate General of France, proudly announces the launch of a unique, free exhibition titled ‘Decades Of Connection’. The exhibition, celebrating Air France's Paris-Johannesburg route, will take place at the Alliance Française in Johannesburg, an iconic venue known for fostering Franco-South African cultural exchange.

Since its inaugural flight in 1953, Air France has been at the forefront of connecting France and South Africa, promoting international travel and cultural exchange between the two nations. The exhibition will chronicle the evolution of this vital route, from its early days to the present, where Air France operates daily direct flights between Paris and Johannesburg on its Boeing 777-300ERs.

Exhibition Highlights

The exhibition will offer an immersive and educational experience, exploring the history and development of Air France over the decades while celebrating its role in strengthening cultural and tourism links between France and South Africa. Visitors can expect:

The History of Air France: A timeline of key events since the company’s inception in 1933, along with presentations of emblematic aircraft and technological innovations that have shaped the airline's journey.

The Art of Travel: A collection of vintage photographs, advertising posters, and crew uniforms throughout the years, accompanied by iconic onboard objects and travel memorabilia.

French Elegance: A showcase of French style and luxury in Air France’s services, including collaborations with renowned French designers and a look at the world-class French gastronomy served onboard Air France flights.

The Anniversary of the Paris-Johannesburg Route: A special focus on the historical and cultural impact of the route, featuring archived press articles, statistics on the growth of tourism in South Africa, and historical documents recounting the first air links between the two countries.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 17 October to 29 November 2024, Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00, and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 12:00 at the Alliance Française Johannesburg office. It promises to be a landmark event, celebrating not only the history of Air France but also the deep cultural and historical connections between France and South Africa – and it’s free for anyone to attend.

“This exhibition reflects Air France’s long-standing commitment to connecting South Africa with the world. For over 70 years, Air France has played a pivotal role in fostering travel and cultural exchange between Paris and Johannesburg, and we are proud to commemorate this shared journey with our partners, customers, and the South African public,” says Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM. “It offers a unique insight into the history of Air France and its special relationship with South Africa, making it a must-see for anyone interested in aviation and cultural heritage.”

Event Details:

Date: 17 October to 29 November

Time: Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00, and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 12:00

Venue: Alliance Française, 7 Lower Park Dr, Parkview, Randburg, 2122

For any media requests, please contact:

El Broide, The Platinum Club

Email: el@platinum-club.co.za