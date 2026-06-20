Guangzhou, China — As part of AIM Talks China 2026, H.E. Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, led a high level UAE delegation concluded a series of strategic engagements in Guangzhou underscoring the accelerating momentum of UAE–China cooperation across the industrial, technological, and economic sectors driving future growth.

These engagements further reinforced the event’s role as a practical platform for institutional dialogue, sectoral collaboration, and sustainable long term economic partnership between the two countries, while aligning closely with the broader vision of AIM Talks as a leading platform that connects institutions with real economic opportunities and transforms high level dialogue into actionable avenues of cooperation among governments, the private sector, and technology and industrial stakeholders.

From this perspective, the Guangzhou meetings reflected the platform’s practical and execution oriented dimension, while further consolidating its role as an effective instrument for driving cross border cooperation between the UAE and China in an economic environment marked by dynamism, growth potential, and expanding regional and international relevance.

The UAE delegation included H.E. Mariam Al Shamsi, Consul General of the UAE in Guangzhou, and included senior representatives such as H.E. Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation, and H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance, alongside officials from the Tianhe District Government.

Their participation reflected the strong institutional profile of the delegation and highlighted growing interest in deepening UAE–China cooperation across innovation, smart infrastructure, advanced mobility, and future industrial and commercial opportunities.

The delegation’s first major engagement took place in a high level bilateral meeting with Mr. Sun Zhiyang, Mayor of Guangzhou, and senior Guangzhou officials, focused on aligning Guangzhou’s urban development priorities with broader trade and investment opportunities involving the UAE. The discussions highlighted Guangzhou’s growing role as a strategic center for advanced industry, innovation, research, and global commerce.

During the meeting, the Chinese side highlighted the strategic pillars driving Guangzhou’s growth, particularly artificial intelligence, new energy, and the low altitude economy, while signaling the city’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the United Arab Emirates across priority sectors. The discussions also laid a practical foundation for future collaboration through targeted exchanges in transport, smart mobility, finance, tourism, and new energy, opening the way for institutional partnerships, pilot projects, and sustainable bilateral growth.

From the UAE side, H.E. Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade emphasized the country’s strategic role as a regional hub connecting markets and providing an advanced competitive environment for regional expansion.

He also highlighted to several promising areas for enhanced cooperation, including artificial intelligence, finance, energy, construction, tourism, and food security, underscoring both the breadth of bilateral engagement and the diversity of opportunities available to advance cooperation further in the coming period.

The second engagement was an official visit to PCI Technology, arranged by the UAE Consulate General in Guangzhou, and centered on one of China’s leading companies in the field of artificial intelligence, with advanced capabilities spanning smart city development, intelligent rail transit, and integrated urban mobility solutions.

The visit provided the UAE delegation with direct insight into a sophisticated Chinese model that brings together technological innovation, infrastructure, and urban transport, underscoring the expanding scope of UAE–China cooperation across high value future oriented sectors.

The visit also featured direct discussions on aligning Chinese innovation in smart mobility and infrastructure with the growing demand and investment opportunities in the UAE, reflecting Guangzhou’s rising importance within the UAE–China partnership and its position as a strategic gateway within the Greater Bay Area.

Against this backdrop, H.E. Fahad Al Gergawi emphasized the UAE’s role as a strategic gateway through which Chinese companies can access the markets of the Middle East and North Africa, drawing on an open economic model, sophisticated infrastructure, and an advanced investment environment that supports trade, logistics, and technological expansion. H.E. Al Gergawi further encouraged Chinese companies, including PCI Technology, to explore the distinctive opportunities offered by the UAE in smart city and intelligent transport sectors.

H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei stated that the UAE is steadily integrating next generation technologies into its transport ecosystem, including artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced rail monitoring systems, in support of more efficient, safer, and more sustainable regional transport infrastructure. Her remarks also reinforced the case for deeper collaboration with innovation led Chinese companies capable of contributing to the next wave of transport and logistics development in the UAE and across the region.

On the Chinese side, Mr. Huang Yigeng, Vice President and General Manager of Public Affairs at PCI Technology, affirmed the company’s interest in the UAE market and expressed readiness to explore cooperation in intelligent rail transit and urban smart mobility. According to Huang, such cooperation could encompass technology transfer, project implementation, and joint industrial development, underscoring a mutual intention to translate dialogue into practical collaboration with tangible economic and strategic value.

At a broader level, these engagements captured the essence of AIM Talks China as a high value platform that connects government leadership, economic institutions, advanced technologies, and real market opportunities through direct engagement. Through this momentum, the platform continues to deepen the foundations of UAE–China cooperation while opening more advanced pathways for long term collaboration across advanced technology, smart mobility, future infrastructure, and shared economic growth.

Against this backdrop, these engagements clearly demonstrated that the next phase of UAE–China cooperation is extending beyond traditional trade into a more integrated model built around innovation, infrastructure, investment, and institutional execution within a more comprehensive and effective partnership framework. In this context, AIM Talks China continues to reinforce its role as a strategic framework that advances institutional alignment, opens new avenues for cooperation, and contributes to converting economic potential into practical and sustainable partnerships.