The world’s emerging and most inquisitive tech leaders gather at Ai Everything Global to showcase and debate the changing trajectory and groundbreaking AI advancements in everything

Dubai, UAE: Following the announcement of monumental consortium-led AI projects, including the $500 billion Stargate – the largest AI infrastructure initiative in history, with the UAE participating in the AI consortium – and DeepSeek’s sudden rise to fame, AI has turned the tech world on its head. The groundbreaking announcements have shaken the very foundations of industries and economies; redrawing the technological power map and leaving no room for long-held assumptions, strategies or speculations.

As the year’s largest and most provocative global AI event to be hosted right after this week’s historic AI developments, Ai Everything Global will deep-dive into the ‘winds of change’ sweeping the world, from February 4-6, 2025, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in affiliation with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech show, it welcomes influential AI stakeholders to challenge and debate the status quo, while finding the new experience of consensus to move forward, from R&D to use-cases covering government, business, society, and core pillars of global economies.

Shifting Global Landscape: AI’s Strategic Inflection Point

The World Economic Forum’s ‘AI In Action’ 2025 report emphasizes that success lies in strategic application, while managing risks. With the US, Europe, China and rising, dynamic countries as the UAE vying to be at the forefront, AI is no longer confined to innovation but is a strategic lever for competitiveness and leadership, as we edge closer towards AI’s expected $15.7 trillion contribution to the world economy by 2030 (PwC).

Ai Everything Global, emerging as the largest public-private global AI gathering, features groundbreaking cross-industries innovations from 70+ countries, including 200 speakers, 150+ investors managing $70 billion in assets, alongside 500+ Chief AI and Tech Executives shaping the future of AI strategies.

Elaborating on the changing and unpredictable AI dynamics, Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC and CEO of KAOUN International, organiser of GITEX and Ai Everything, commented: “As the world confronts the unpredictability of AI developments, it is obvious that this technology is not confined to businesses but now a global sovereign investment priority.

“From tech giants to fearless rookie upstarts, from large stronghold countries to ambitious young economies, from agriculture to government services, the AI race is opened to all. AI is on the cusp of levelling the playing field and if what is said about DeepSeek is true, then there shall be more power bestowed in the hands of the common people. This week at Ai Everything you shall experience the proponents and antagonists sparring it out and, with that, comes anomalous opportunities and risks as we challenge the conventional paradigm.”

Global Summit Tackles the Pulse of Current AI Dynamics

Hosted at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, the rising nexus for AI and strategic investments, the “Big Winds of Change. It’s Ai in Everything Summit” features influential leaders, and interactive discussions on the shift in AI policies, speculations surrounding open-source R1, the bets for and against existing assumptions, the economics of building massive energy intensive data centers, new research, and other AI advancements and divergence.

The discussions closely align with the UAE’s intensive investments and ambitions to be at the forefront of AI adoption and progress worldwide. Following Abu Dhabi’s commitment to become the world’s first fully AI-native government and the launch of the Digital Strategy 2025-2027, alongside a wave of headline-making global alliances emphasize the region’s strategic intent.

Following the participation of UAE’s MGX in the $500bn Stargate consortium, Microsoft’s $1.5bn collaboration with the UAE’s leading AI company - G42 to develop responsible AI initiatives, and DAMAC’s $20 billion investment in US Data Centres, the event becomes a critical touchpoint for engaging with technologically ambitious countries, knowledge acceleration, and prolific public-private networking.

Leaders on stage include H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications of the United Arab Emirates; H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President and Secretary General of Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC); Jonathan Bronfman, creator of AI-powered tech used in Netflix blockbusters ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Stranger Things’; Vasi Philomin, VP of Generative AI, AWS; Sirisha Kadamalakalva, Managing Director & Global Head of AI/ML at Citi; Kate Darling, Research Scientist at MIT Media Lab; and Stuart Russell, Professor of Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley.

H.E. Al Bannai, named in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in AI 2024, shared: “AI is not just reshaping industries; it is redefining the possibilities of the intelligence age. The UAE, through initiatives like the Ai Everything Summit, is championing innovation and collaboration to drive global equity. By embracing exponential technologies and fostering partnerships, we are empowering a collaborative AI future that serves humanity.”

AI’s Boundless Frontier: Use-Cases & Applications Across Industries

At Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, attendees can experience AI’s impact in healthcare, education, energy, Industry 4.0, and creative economies from 500+ global tech enterprises and award-winning startups, with 70% marking their Middle East debut. World’s leading tech powerhouses present how they are spearheading the interconnected AI revolution; from ASUS, Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Dell, e&, Fortinet, G42, HP, and IBM to Intel, Lenovo, Nokia, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), and Zoom.

Fully dedicated to the exploration of global AI breakthroughs in everything, from $1 billion-funded cloud AI infrastructure and advanced AI-driven autonomous transportation to Middle East’s first humanoid prototyping facility and supercomputers tripling the national computational power.

Samer Al Jayyusi, Specialty AI & GenAI Regional Lead Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Dell Technologies, said: "Dell Technologies is thrilled to participate in Ai Everything Global, where innovation meets opportunity to shape the future of artificial intelligence. From scalable infrastructure to advanced data management, we’re committed to helping organisations thrive in the AI era."