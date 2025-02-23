Muscat: As part of its strategic objectives to develop national expertise and empower the youth to begin a successful journey in the banking sector, ahlibank participated in the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Career Fair. The event took place over the span of three days, from 17 to 19 February 2025, and it succeeded in connecting groups of students; giving them a brief look into the intricacies of ahlibank.

The popular Career Fair that aims to provide job and training opportunities for students and graduates. Students interested in working for the companies and institutions at the career fair were given insight on how they operate and what is expected of them upon joining the workforce. Representatives of ahlibank offered consultations to those present at the event, driving forward the Bank’s mission to nurture bright, young individuals.

Talent acquisition is a key focus at events like the SQU Career Fair, where ahlibank actively works to unlock youth potential, enhance their skills, and accelerate their professional growth. By offering a platform that empowers national talent, the Bank reinforces its commitment to Oman’s socio-economic development, aligning with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

ahlibank adopts a strategic approach, providing training and development programs that address its employees’ needs. Programs to note, such as HIMAM, IGeneration, and the Business Graduates Program, all play into a well-crafted system that enables the youth to pursue career opportunities in the banking sector.

Supporting and nurturing young talent is a fundamental pillar of ahlibank’s commitment to driving national economic growth. The Bank provides a distinguished platform for young Omanis, equipping them with the tools and opportunities needed to define their career paths and excel in their chosen fields. Beyond offering career prospects, ahlibank actively fosters an environment of encouragement, motivation, and guidance, ensuring that aspiring professionals receive the support they need during the crucial early stages of their journey. The Bank’s participation in the SQU Career Fair highlights its unwavering dedication to empowering the next generation and reinforcing its role in shaping a more dynamic, skilled, and prosperous workforce.