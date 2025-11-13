DUBAI – Agility, trust, and collaboration will define the next chapter of financial innovation, according to experts at Finnovex Middle East 2025. Concluding a power-packed two-day summit, the region’s foremost gathering of banking and fintech leaders brought together policymakers, regulators, and technology visionaries to explore how artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital ecosystems are transforming financial services across the Middle East.

Discussions focused on embedding security into digital transformation, scaling intelligent operations, and leveraging AI for measurable business outcomes. Speakers emphasised that technology adoption must go hand in hand with robust governance and human-centric design.

Reflecting on the event, Shabaz Ahmed, Executive Director of Exibex, said, “Finnovex is more than a conference; it is a platform for foresight and action. The conversations we had over these two days highlight the urgency for financial institutions to embrace disruption responsibly. From AI-driven banking to harmonised security standards, these discussions are shaping the blueprint for a future-ready financial ecosystem.”

Muhammed Zeeshan Haider, Head of Marketing, Communications & CX at Al Wathba Insurance, added, “Innovation should not just accelerate processes—it should empower people. Technology must deliver trust and purpose, creating experiences that are intuitive, secure, and meaningful for customers.”

Industry leaders shared powerful insights throughout the day. Dr. Hani Alghanem, Sr. Channel Alliances & Partnerships Manager at Uniphore, remarked: “AI must move beyond hype to deliver measurable outcomes. Banks need to transform legacy data into actionable intelligence and create personalised experiences that drive real value. The question is not whether you use AI, but how effectively you integrate it into your business model.”

Echoing the importance of collaboration, Yan Bechet, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer at HSBC, stated: “Collaboration between technology providers and financial institutions is key to unlocking AI’s full potential. Integrated platforms and shared innovation will define the next era of banking, where speed and security coexist.”

Abdullah Alawadi, Chief Strategy Officer at Kuwait International Bank, emphasised the urgency of automation, saying, “Process optimisation powered by AI is no longer a choice—it’s a necessity. Banks must embed agility into every layer of operations to remain competitive and deliver seamless customer experiences.”

Similarly, Alberto Diez, Chief Operating Officer at Emirates Development Bank, highlighted resilience as a strategic priority. “Operational resilience is the cornerstone of transformation. Institutions must build systems that adapt quickly to change while maintaining trust and compliance,” he said.

Cybersecurity dominated the conversation in the Innovator’s Panel. Zaheer Shaikh, Chief Information Security Officer at Al Maryah Community Bank, warned, “Detection alone is not enough; response speed defines resilience. Real-time observability and proactive defence strategies are essential to stay ahead of sophisticated attacks.” Adding to this, Hariprasad Chede, Chief Information Security Officer at National Bank of Fujairah, said: “Resiliency is the ultimate metric. Organisations must plan for rapid recovery and continuous modelling to stay ahead of evolving threats. It’s about preparing for the worst while enabling business continuity.”

Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends, further added, "Cybersecurity is not just a compliance checkbox but rather a core value proposition. Customers expect frictionless experiences, but they also demand trust. Our challenge is to embed security seamlessly into every interaction so that speed and safety go hand in hand. We need to prepare for every inevitability if we are to ensure that we can safeguard from the future of cyberthreats."

Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Vice President of Risk at Habib Bank AG Zurich, noted the growing complexity of attacks, stating, “Ransomware has evolved into multi-layered extortion tactics, targeting not just systems but entire supply chains. Integrated security frameworks and strong vendor risk management are critical.”

The Industry Expert Panel brought additional perspectives on sustainability and human-centric innovation. Sridhar Karlapudi, Chief Operating Officer at Bank of Sharjah, observed, “Technology must serve people first. Human-centric design is the foundation for trust and adoption, and without it, transformation will fail.”

Sreedhar Suragouni, Chief Operations & Technology Officer at Sukoon Insurance, added, “Insurtech innovation is about balancing automation with empathy. Customers expect speed, but they also expect care and transparency.”

Husam Abdel Al, Senior Director of Origination & Head of Sustainable Finance, Investment Banking at Mashreq Bank, stressed the importance of ESG, “Sustainability is not a buzzword—it’s a business imperative. Financial institutions must integrate ESG principles into every transformation strategy to remain relevant.”

Paweł Świędziewski, Vice President Portfolio Execution and Change Management at Commercial International Bank, commented on cultural alignment, “Change management is the silent driver of success. Without cultural alignment, even the best technology will fail to deliver its promise.”

Finally, David Kelly, Head of Financial Infrastructure Transformation at Commercial Bank of Dubai, concluded, “Infrastructure transformation is about future-proofing. Banks must invest in scalable systems that can evolve with market demands and regulatory changes.”

Closing the summit, the Finnovex Middle East 2025 Awards celebrated the visionaries and institutions driving transformation across the financial services industry. As Shabaz Ahmed remarked, “The Finnovex Awards celebrate the visionaries and institutions that are redefining the financial services landscape. Each winner exemplifies innovation, resilience, and leadership, setting benchmarks for excellence in a rapidly evolving ecosystem. Their achievements inspire the industry to push boundaries and create a future-ready, inclusive financial world.”

This year’s awards recognised outstanding achievements across multiple categories. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was honoured for Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement, while Mashreq received the award for Excellence in Mobile Banking. Commercial Bank of Dubai was celebrated for Excellence in Digital Banking, and First Abu Dhabi Bank earned recognition for Excellence in AI-Powered Banking. RAKBANK stood out with two accolades: Excellence in Payments Innovation and Execution – Advancing the Mission Zero Vision and Outstanding Achievement in Customer Experience Excellence – Mission Zero Initiative. Emirates NBD was awarded for Excellence in Payments, and Alfa-Bank for Excellence in Fintech, while Fimple was recognised for Outstanding Contribution to Fintech Initiatives. IBI Union received the award for Excellence in International Economic & Investment Leadership.

Individual honours highlighted leadership and innovation, with Michael Power of RAKBANK named Strategic Transformation Catalyst of the Year, Mohamed Abdel Razek of Mashreq as CTO of the Year, and Dr. Abdulla AlTaee of United Arab Bank as COO of the Year. Sunil Dixit of First Abu Dhabi Bank was recognised as CDO of the Year, and Olivier Busolini of Mashreq as CISO of the Year. Abdulla Al-Awadi of Kuwait International Bank earned the title Finfluencer of the Year, while Alberto Diez of Emirates Development Bank was named Operational Transformation Leader of the Year. Sreedhar Suragouni of Sukoon Insurance received Insurtech Personality Leader of the Year, and Alona Shevtsova of Sends was honoured as Financial Women Trailblazer of the Year.

