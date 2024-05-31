Abu Dhabi, UAE: AG Engineering and Power Contracting (AGEPC), a leading provider of innovative engineering solutions in the UAE, has won the esteemed Partner Recognition Award at the annual Partner Recognition Awards 2024 held in Abu Dhabi, which was presented by e&, previously known as Etisalat. This accolade recognises AGEPC’s commitment to partnering with e& on various initiatives related to construction and facility management.

E&’s Partnership Recognition Award is presented annually to their partners who demonstrate exceptional performance and commitment in their collaborative efforts with Etisalat. AGEPC has received this recognition for its exceptional engineering services, finding innovative solutions, and contributions to e&'s goal of providing cutting-edge digital and telecommunications services.

To be considered for the prestigious award, AGEPC underwent a rigorous evaluation process, including a comprehensive questionnaire and a thorough review of supporting documents and evidence. The company's consistent dedication to upholding various international standards and demonstrate the implementation of robust measures and protocols.

Commenting on the achievement, Jacob John, Chief Executive Officer, AG Engineering and Power Contracting, said: "We are proud to receive this prestigious honour, from our long-time and valued partners e&, which is a testament to our steadfast dedication to our clients, ensuring that we are always delivering the best quality and most innovative services. This is a reflection of our constant pursuit of excellence to continuously exceed our partner’s expectations.”

AGEPC has been closely associated with e& on various construction projects over the past four decades. AGEPC remains focused on continuous improvement to meet the evolving needs of its clients and foster their utmost confidence in the partnership. AGEPC operates within the construction and services division of Al Ghurair, which is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE.

About AG Engineering and Power Contracting:

AG Engineering and Power Contracting is a specialised building services and infrastructure projects company operating in the UAE construction sector. The organisation was established after the restructuring of one of the largest construction conglomerates in the Middle East by Al Ghurair Investment in 2017. AGEPC has accredited engineers in-house with designing experience that offer turnkey services, particularly in data centre projects and district cooling plants.

AGEPC operates and maintains robust quality, health, safety, environmental and business continuity management systems, aligned with the globally-recognised EFQM model for Business Excellence. The pivotal point of strength at AG Engineering is its leadership team, who are highly qualified, broadly experienced, and strongly established in the industry.

