NAIROBI, Kenya/African Media Agency: The Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) has announced the opening of nominations for the 2024 Excellence in Fintech Awards. The award ceremony will take place at the 12th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit, happening in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 4-6, 2024.

Launched in 2018, AFTS is the continent’s premier fintech event where ideas are explored, collaborations formed and investments mobilized for the growth of Africa’s fintech ecosystem. Each year, AFTS brings together global fintech stakeholders for two events: one in Washington DC, and another in an African city.

Every AFTS edition has a lineup of ecosystem-building engagements ranging from expert-led panel discussions and networking sessions to startup spotlights and ecosystem tours. The Excellence in Fintech Awards is another one of such engagements. It’s designed to celebrate high-flying fintech startups solving critical problems for Africans in Africa, the African diaspora, and even the global community.

Africa’s fintech ecosystem has been on a meteoric rise over the last decade. This has been marked by a deluge of funding, an explosion of game-changing solutions across payments and banking, and the rapid adoption of fintech solutions. The result is a new generation of African fintech leaders making waves and garnering recognition globally.

For instance, earlier this year, Kenya’s M-KOPA was named on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for the second year in a row while Flutterwave, Piggyvest, Kuda, MTN, Bank Zero, Palmpay, and Yoco all made it to CNBC’s 2024 Top 250 Fintech Companies list. The Excellence in Fintech Awards is Africa’s way of recognizing African fintech startups and ecosystem enablers for their groundbreaking products, initiatives, and contributions to the industry.

For this year's awards, we invite the public to nominate startups and ecosystem enablers across several categories. The available categories for this year's awards include Fintech of the Year, Bank of the Year, Excellence in Digital Banking, Excellence in Payments, Excellence in Remittances, and more. Nominations can be submitted here.

As mentioned earlier, this year’s award ceremony will take place as a part of the proceedings at #AFTSNairobi2024 (September 4-6). The three-day summit happening at the prestigious JW Marriott is set to be the biggest gathering of African fintech stakeholders yet. Expect a VIP dinner, extensive expert-led panel discussions and keynotes on relevant Africa-focused fintech and fintech-related themes, the AlphaExpo Micro-Accelerator and Pitch Competition, tours of Kenya’s vibrant tech ecosystem, and more.

