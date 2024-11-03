Sharjah: The sixth edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition continues to impress its visitors, giving them an opportunity to explore a diverse and innovative array of camping and outdoor equipment.

The exhibition, which will run until 3rd November 2024, is organised by Expo Al Dhaid under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah, with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

With over 10,000 products on display, the 2024 edition of the exhibition features the latest supplies and innovations in adventure camping and safari, outdoor accessories, and camping-related safety and security devices, as well as hunting and fishing gear.

The pavilions of camping and safari vehicles drew strong interest from visitors, particularly young adventurers eager to explore innovative options in outdoor entertainment activities.

These displays offered an array of new products and supplies for tourism and camping trips, including electric vehicles, mobile caravans, car accessories, and specialised adventure transport such as motorcycles and 4-wheel bikes.

One of the highlights in this year’s edition is the 100% electric vehicle debuted by RIDDARA, an EV brand focusing on the outdoor ecosystem. Designed for off-roading, adventure and camping enthusiasts, this vehicle is the first of its kind in the local market with its advanced on-road and off-road capabilities.

The vehicle features a 21-kilowatt discharge system to power various camping equipment and lighting systems for up to four days. It is equipped with premium add-ons, including a rooftop tent, rear storage cover, a 130-liter water tank with a pump, and front and rear spotlights—all powered by the vehicle’s battery.

Another standout feature of the RIDDARA 100% EV is its driving range that reaches 340 kilometers with all accessories in use and up to 455 kilometers without them, demonstrating an optimal blend of durability and functionality for outdoor activities.

Also in the exhibition, Bahwan Motors Auto Accessories offered exclusive deals and discounts to visitors. These included discounts on vehicle side awnings, sand assistance tools, and antenna-related accessories like filters, as well as refrigerators, chairs, and other general camping gear.

Mohamed Rashid, Director of Bahwan Motors, emphasised the importance of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition as a strategic opportunity for the company to reach a broad customer base and boost sales, particularly with the large visitor turnout and the exhibition’s timing at the start of the camping and adventure season. He affirmed the company's commitment to annually unveiling its latest products, with this year’s edition offering discounts of up to 45% across its entire product line.

The 5-day exhibition has witnessed a notable turnout of visitors who flocked to Expo Al Dhaid from various emirates across the UAE to explore the extensive range of camping, adventure and outdoor gear on display.

