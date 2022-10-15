The University will preview its latest ranking among the top 350 prestigious universities globally, third in the UAE and 7th in the Arab region according to Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023

ADU will give the opportunity for students to meet staff and faculty members to learn more about the new and diverse academic programs and scholarships available

ADU will showcase several innovative projects and solutions developed by its students

The university will highlight its latest international accreditations awarded both regionally and globally

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) vision to foster leadership, innovation and ambition among students, ADU is participating in the 16th edition of the Najah Abu Dhabi exhibition 2022, the largest education fair in the UAE. Taking place from the 16th to 18th of October, ADU will showcase its diverse academic programs, scholarships and other key initiatives during its participation. The University will preview its attained accreditations and achievements across the education sector including the latest ranking where it came in third place at the level of higher education institutions in the country, the seventh place amongst Arab universities, as well as making the list of the top 350 prestigious universities globally in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.

Faculty and staff members will be available to discuss the latest and diverse undergraduate and postgraduate academic programs including Big Data Analytics and Web and Mobile Application Development under the BSc in Software Engineering and Cybersecurity and Game Development under BSc in IT. ADU students will have the opportunity to shed light on their innovation and creativity at the exhibition, presenting several distinctive projects and solutions they have developed as part of the curriculum.

While prospect students will have the opportunity to learn more about the university’s key milestones achieved during the year. Most notable include the launch of its Sustainable Development Venture Lab in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) that provides a platform for students, researchers, external entrepreneurs and innovators; as well as the ‘ADU SMART Learning Center’, which provides faculty members access to an inclusive, student-centered and evidence-based teaching technique.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “In line with the UAE’s ‘Initiatives of the next 50’, Abu Dhabi University has succeeded in fostering leadership, innovation and ambition among its students and academic community, shaping and graduating the leaders of tomorrow. It is an honor to be a part of the Najah Abu Dhabi exhibition 2022 and have the opportunity to showcase Abu Dhabi University’s latest offerings to prospective students and their parents, as well as meet with regional and international academic institutions to exchange knowledge and experiences. We are committed to developing our programs and offerings to ensure a well-rounded academic experience that empowers students to grow, succeed and prepare for their future careers.”

ADU representatives will highlight the unique university facilities equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technologies, including the impressive sports gyms, entertainment and academic facilities such as the Academic Success Center and the Innovation Center. It will also be a chance to learn more about the numerous international accreditations awarded both regionally and globally. This includes receiving the highest accolade accreditation, a ten-year full reaccreditation without reservation, from The American Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), a world-renowned accrediting association and one of the six regional accrediting agencies in the USA. In addition to receiving five QS Stars 2022 award by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), for ADU’s exceptional online learning, as well as across the categories of teaching, employability, internationalization, research, online learning, facilities and inclusiveness.

ADU invites community members to visit and learn more about its distinguished programs at its stand No. H8-A21 located in Halls 7 and 8, , at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top ten universities, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and scientific research opportunities that foster innovation and creative thinking. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its competitive and accredited programs, in addition to the high employment rate amongst its graduates. ADU provides its diverse faculty and student body with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and supports researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University continuously strengthens its international collaborations with leading academic institutions to elevate its student experience and expand knowledge and experience exchange across the sector. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and College’s Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked among the top 651-700 universities in the world according to the 2023 QS World University rankings and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. In addition, ADU is recognized among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age.

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah