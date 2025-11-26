Abu Dhabi Confirmed as 2026 Host; Global Data Exchange Agreements Signed with International Partners; ThinkProp Honored with Excellence in Mentorship Award

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) the custodian and regulator of the Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector and Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) have jointly showcased Abu Dhabi’s growing influence in global PropTech and real estate standardization following their participation at the International MLS Forum 2025 in Toronto, Canada.

As a Diamond Sponsor, ADRES represented the UAE at the forum, which brought together over 130 organizations from more than 20 countries to advance global collaboration on real estate data interoperability, ethics, and innovation. A key highlight was the announcement that Abu Dhabi will host the Fourth International MLS Forum in November 2026, marking the first time the event will be held in the Middle East. The upcoming forum will be organized by the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) and hosted by ADREC in collaboration with ADRES.

During the Toronto forum, ADRES signed a pioneering Global Data Exchange (GDX) Agreement with leading Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) from the United States, France, and Canada, including Stellar MLS, TRREB, SNPI, and San Diego MLS. The agreement establishes a pilot framework for the secure exchange of verified, public-facing property data using RESO standards, enabling seamless cross-border collaboration between real estate markets worldwide.

Sultan AlMemari, Acting Executive Director of Real Estate Regulation Sector at ADREC , said: “Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global reference point for transparency, innovation, and governance in real estate. Through Madhmoun, we are not only aligning with international standards such as RESO but also reflecting the UAE’s leadership in digital transformation and data integrity. Our collaboration with ADRES and global partners highlights ADREC’s role as the custodian of a trusted and well-regulated property market, one that advances investor confidence, enables cross-border integration, and accelerates sustainable sector growth”

Mr. Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES, said: “Our participation at the International MLS Forum represents a powerful step towards a unified, transparent, and technology-driven global property marketplace. The Global Data Exchange initiative paves the way for smarter collaboration between international real estate ecosystems, enhancing trust, interoperability, and investment confidence while positioning Abu Dhabi as the leading hub for PropTech in the region.”

A key milestone celebrated at the forum was Madhmoun MLS — the UAE’s first Multiple Listing Service and the first RESO-certified MLS in the MENA, Asia, and Arab region. Developed under ADREC and supported operationally by ADRES, Madhmoun has achieved RESO Data Dictionary 2.0 and Web API 2.0.0 certifications, aligning the UAE’s property data framework with globally recognized standards.

Mr. Maqbol added: “This milestone reflects a shared mission between ADREC and ADRES, to align our digital real estate ecosystem with the highest global benchmarks. Madhmoun’s certification is not only a first for our region but a model for how data transparency and interoperability can transform real estate governance.”

Adding to these achievements, ThinkProp, ADRES’s government-accredited real estate training institute received the Excellence in Mentorship Award at the Forum’s Gala Dinner. The recognition highlights ThinkProp’s exceptional role in advancing professional development, continuous learning, and knowledge exchange across the UAE’s property sector.

Mr. Jasem Alhosani, CEO of ThinkProp and Operations Lead at ADRES, said: “This recognition reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to nurturing skilled, certified professionals who are equipped for the digital future of real estate. At ThinkProp, we see education as the foundation for trust, innovation, and long-term industry excellence.”

The Abu Dhabi MLS Forum 2026, scheduled for 23-24 November next year, will gather global policymakers, regulators, PropTech innovators, and real estate leaders in the UAE capital to explore the future of property data, governance, and technology.

Mr. Maqbol concluded: “Hosting the MLS Forum 2026 is not only a recognition of Abu Dhabi’s leadership but also an opportunity to shape the global conversation around data ethics, artificial intelligence, and interoperability in real estate. Together with ADREC, we look forward to setting a new global benchmark for transparent and trusted property markets.”

The milestones achieved at the International MLS Forum 2025 mark a turning point for the UAE’s real estate and PropTech ecosystem. Through ADREC’s regulatory vision and ADRES’s technological leadership, Abu Dhabi is spearheading a regional shift toward data transparency, ethical digital governance, and global integration.

The Global Data Exchange initiative and Madhmoun’s RESO certification firmly position the UAE at the forefront of the digital transformation shaping property markets worldwide. By uniting innovation, regulation, and education, ADREC and ADRES are laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected, and investor-friendly real estate future, built on trust, transparency, and collaboration.

About ADREC

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) is the regulatory authority responsible for governing and developing the Emirate’s real estate sector. Through its initiatives—including Madhmoun, the first MLS platform in the UAE, ADREC promotes transparency, protects consumers, and enables sustainable market growth.

www.adrec.gov.ae

About ADRES

Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) is a UAE-based PropTech venture developer supporting digital transformation in the real estate sector through innovation, training, and data-driven solutions. ADRES is a RESO-certified technology partner for Madhmoun and a key facilitator of PropTech collaboration across the region. www.adres.ae

About ThinkProp

ThinkProp is an ADRES company and the UAE’s first government-accredited real estate training institute, offering certified in-person and online courses approved by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). It aims to empower real estate professionals through education, mentorship, and skill development. www.thinkprop.ae