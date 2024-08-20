Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Group will be the main sponsor of this year’s Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) conference to be hosted in Abu Dhabi on December 11-12, 2024, in support of the organisation’s aims to promote best practice in investor relations (IR) and corporate governance across the region.

ADNOC’s listed subsidiaries will engage directly with analysts and investors at the conference, which includes a corporate access forum in response to strong interest in the region’s dynamic economies and capital markets.

Khaled Al Zaabi, ADNOC Group Chief Financial Offer, said: “Through a series of successful, record-breaking IPOs and the growth of our listed subsidiaries, ADNOC Group has significantly contributed to deepening of the GCC equity markets in recent years. At the same time, MEIRA has played a positive role in enabling continuous development of robust capital markets, fostering excellence in corporate transparency, governance, and engagement. We are proud to support this important conference and MEIRA's progressive agenda.”

CEO of MEIRA, Paolo Casamassima, highlighted the importance of this partnership: “We are privileged to have ADNOC as the main sponsor for this year's conference. The Group’s leadership and innovation in the energy sector align perfectly with our mission to advance IR and corporate governance best practices in the Middle East. With the active involvement of ADNOC’s listed subsidiaries, this edition is set out to be a standout event for industry professionals across the region. We look forward to working closely with ADNOC and its Group companies to deliver a landmark conference.”

The 16th MEIRA Annual Conference, themed "Bridging Opportunities: Accelerating IR in the Middle Eastern Capital Markets," will convene key stakeholders from regional listed companies, international corporations, investors, research analysts, IR advisors, and regulatory bodies. The conference will facilitate dialogue among capital market stakeholders, fostering collaboration and driving progress in investor relations across the region.

Through the corporate access initiative, senior executives and IR professionals will connect directly with investors from both buy-side and sell-side segments. Attendees will engage in insightful panel discussions, presentations, and tailored sessions focused on the latest trends in investor relations, ESG practices, artificial intelligence, and capital market strategies.

Please visit the website, for more information and to register for the conference.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

About the Middle East Investor Relations Association

The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA or ‘the Association’) is an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the Investor Relations (IR) profession and international standards in corporate governance. The mission of MEIRA is to enhance the reputation, efficiency and attractiveness of the Middle East capital markets. This is delivered by fostering increased dialogue among members and encouraging the IR community to share the global benchmark in best practice within the field of IR. In partnership with stock exchanges, regulators and other market participants, MEIRA supports companies through its professional development and certification programmes as well as its membership community and network of country Chapters.

