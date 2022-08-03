Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (ADNEC) announced opening the e-registration for the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023), and the 7th edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition and Conference (NAVDEX 2023), taking place on February 20-24, 2023. Organised by ADNEC at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre - in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defense, the events are set to attract leading participants and exhibitors from all over the world.

IDEX and NAVDEX provide a globally leading platform, showcasing the latest international defence innovations and technologies, along with the most advanced technology and equipment developed by defence industries across the world. Additionally, the exhibitions offer the opportunity to establish strategic partnerships among the industry companies. Registration is now open for both companies and visitors through: https://idexuae.ae/registration/

The upcoming edition of IDEX and NAVDEX marks the 30th anniversary of these events that have become the largest of their kind in the world, attracting major companies from across the international defense industries sector. Additionally, they are expected to host high-calibre participation, including leaders, decision-makers, ministers, senior officials, as well as industry experts and professionals from all over the world.

IDEX and NAVDEX previous edition recorded renowned success, welcoming over 62 thousand visitors and 900 local and international companies from 59 countries, in addition to hosting 35 pavilions with 5 countries participating for the first time ever.

