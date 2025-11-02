Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is set to demonstrate its international prowess by simultaneously hosting two of the world’s largest events at Excel London and ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from November 3-6. By hosting both the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) 2025 and World Trade Market (WTM) London 2025 at the same time and across two continents, ADNEC Group is reinforcing its position as a global leader in the business and leisure tourism industry, focusing on venues and events management.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “ADIPEC 2025 and WTM 2025 are not only logistical triumphs, but also global platforms that transcend geographical boundaries. Through these transformative events, ADNEC Group is playing a key role in creating international business connections and driving innovation across the industry.”

From November 3-6, the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will host the highly anticipated ADIPEC 2025 exhibition. The 2025 edition is expected to attract more than 205,000 visitors from across the energy sector, including global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and investors. ADIPEC is one of the world’s largest events for the energy sector, standing as an influential global conference that shapes the industry. More than 2,000 exhibitors will be participating in the 2025 edition, along with multiple country pavilions and several specialised industry zones.

Meanwhile, Excel London will host one of the world’s most influential travel and tourism exhibitions from November 4-6. With over 46,000 participants from over 180 countries, WTM London has been at the forefront of the global travel and tourism industry for decades, setting agendas and driving meaningful change. The 2025 edition is expected to attract stakeholders and industry leaders from around the world, serving as a platform for leading voices to educate and inspire the entire sector.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is the largest event venue in the MENA region, serving as the backdrop for several landmark gatherings over the course of each year. With 153,678 sqm of total exhibition space, the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is the first and largest event venue powered entirely by clean energy, demonstrating ADNEC Groups commitment to sustainability within the business and leisure tourism industry.

Excel London is recognised as the largest fully integrated conference and exhibition centre in Europe. Located in London’s Royal Victoria Dock, it boasts 125,000 sqm of purpose-built event space in a world-class facility.