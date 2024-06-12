Ceremony took place ahead of XPANSE 2024, the world’s first forum for exponential technologies, premiering in Abu Dhabi this November

Attendees can anticipate a world-class technological experience in November, immersing themselves in groundbreaking innovations that will shape the future landscape of industries worldwide

Abu Dhabi-UAE: XPANSE, Abu Dhabi's groundbreaking forum and ecosystem-building platform from MATTER, the global technology think-tank, in collaboration with Capital Events, part of ADNEC Group, and hosted by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, held its launch ceremony on June 10th.

At the exclusive invite-only ceremony, attendees witnessed an evening of insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and the unveiling of the forum’s key themes which included:

THE NEW INTELLIGENCE: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

THE MATTERVERSE: Advanced Materials

TRANSCENDING BIOLOGY: Genomics

QUANTUMWORLD: Quantum Computing

NEXT-GEN COMPUTE: Exotic and Neuromorphic Computing

ULTIMATE CONNECTIVITY: 6G and Future G

As some of the most transformative exponential technologies of our future, they exemplify the cutting-edge research and development efforts in Abu Dhabi and will play an instrumental role in the economic development of the country and its emergence as a leading global innovation hub.

The exclusive launch ceremony took place ahead of XPANSE 2024, the world’s first forum for exponential technologies, premiering in Abu Dhabi on November 22 - 24. Following the three-day forum, XPANSE 2024 will launch a year-round ecosystem-building engine aimed at activating innovations, fostering global partnerships and securing investments in exponential technology and deep science.

This gathering showcased Abu Dhabi’s drive to advancing technological frontiers and underscored the vast opportunities for global partnerships and investment, positioning the Emirate at the forefront of the global technology landscape.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said: “Hosting this groundbreaking event exemplifies the ADNEC Group's commitment to attracting and hosting major global gatherings in Abu Dhabi. These events cover a broad spectrum of business transformation, future-shaping and knowledge-based sectors. They significantly contribute to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as both an incubator for creativity and innovation and a leading capital for the region's business tourism industry.”

Louay Abou Chanab, Group Chief Strategy Officer at ADQ, said: “Our partnership with XPANSE underscores the pivotal role of collaboration in driving Abu Dhabi’s innovation ambition by enhancing the commercial potential of research and development, fostering a diversified and knowledge-based economy within the Emirate. We look forward to leveraging this unique opportunity to unlock the discovery and design of exponential technologies, developing state-of-the-art solutions that drive value creation and achieve sustainable impact across key sectors in which we operate.”

Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Director General of MATTER, said: “We are thrilled to announce the themes for XPANSE 2024 and to witness the enthusiasm of the esteemed attendees at our launch party. It was inspiring to see so many influential leaders from Abu Dhabi's largest organizations come together to support our vision. With the launch of XPANSE in the Middle East, we remain committed to showcasing innovation and exponential technology in a format never seen before.”

Darren Johnson, CEO of Capital Events, part of the ADNEC Group, said: “We are truly excited to help lead this groundbreaking initiative. It’s an event that not only showcases the most advanced technology, but it exists at the limit of what’s possible today and makes new connections to shape our shared future. So, for Capital Events, XPANSE is more than just an event—it’s part of our commitment and vision to curate world-leading platforms that inspire, connect, and propel industries into the future.”

XPANSE 2024 is poised to attract global decision-makers to shape the horizons of exponential technologies, welcoming technology pioneers, Nobel laureates, industry leaders, CEOs, ministers, scientists, and internationally renowned thinkers to this exclusive ecosystem building platform.

To learn more about XPANSE 2024, please visit xpanse.world.

