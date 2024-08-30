Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group has announced that ARB Emirates, the exclusive distributor of ARB 4x4 accessories in the UAE and part of the Al Masaood Group, will be a Gold Sponsor in the 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) taking place from 31 August to 8 September.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, this year’s eagerly anticipated ADIHEX will showcase its most diverse and a wider array of activities compared to its previous edition, with live performances, exciting competitions, and leading heritage and sports displays.

With doubled exhibition space for this year, ARB Emirates will display its latest outdoor gear and products. Themed “ARB for Everyone,” the company will introduce the ARB Altitude—a luxurious rooftop tent making its debut in the UAE. Also featured will be the newly launched NACHO driving lights, displayed at ADIHEX for the first time. Additional highlights include air compressors, camping furniture, the Esperance V2 rooftop tent, MT-64 suspension shock absorbers, bed racks, awnings, and recovery equipment, all suitable for various vehicle models. During the exhibition, visitors can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 70% on selected ARB products, available while stocks last.

To add to the excitement, ARB Emirates will host a raffle draw throughout the event, offering visitors the chance to win popular and highly sought ARB products such as the ARB Air Compressor, Cooler Bag, and Tyre Gauges.

Walid Youssef, General Manager, ARB Emirates, said: “ARB Emirates has a long-standing presence at ADIHEX and has been recognised multiple times as the Best Stand in the exhibition. As this year’s Gold Sponsor, we are expanding our product offerings to include new gear that is being launched in the UAE for the first time. At ARB Emirates, we are eager to celebrate the rich culture and traditions of the Emirates while providing 4x4 enthusiasts with the latest outdoor and camping gear for their exciting adventures.”

Over more than two decades, ADIHEX has created a legacy that cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the hunting and conservation sectors. As the strategic partner and organiser of this prestigious exhibition owned by the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADNEC Group takes great pride in leveraging its expertise to ensure the success of ADIHEX.

Visitors can explore curated exhibits featuring the latest wildlife and outdoor products, exotic destinations, guided tours, and customised safari experiences that promise an unforgettable blend of wildlife adventure, cultural immersion and breathtaking scenic tours.

To secure tickets for the largest and most prestigious edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, visitors should visit the ADIHEX website and select from the range of packages listed.

About ARB Emirates

ARB Emirates is the exclusive distributor of ARB 4x4 Accessories in the UAE since 1990 and is part of the Al Masaood Group. The principal brand, ARB 4x4 Accessories, was founded in 1975 in Melbourne, and is Australia’s largest manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket 4-Wheel Drive accessories. The company’s products are distributed in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Through their two retail locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, also available on Amazon.ae, ARB Emirates offers customers a wide range of off-roading products and accessories including bull bars, fridge freezers, safari snorkels, protection equipment, Old Man Emu suspension, Air Lockers, air compressors, roof racks, vehicle lightings, camping and recovery equipment. ARB’s primary mission is to prepare vehicles for remote and harsh conditions typically encountered off road.

Visit ww.arbemirates.com to learn more.