Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group and the Ministry of Defence conducted a briefing today to diplomatic missions accredited to the United Arab Emirates. The purpose was to provide an overview of the latest preparations for the upcoming Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2024, along with its accompanying conference. These grand events, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, will take place from January 22 to 25 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

ADNEC Group and the Ministry of Defence is organising these two exhibitions and the accompanying conference, with EDGE Group as a strategic partner. It is anticipated that these events will witness significant participation from major international companies, as well as key decision-makers and specialists.

His Excellency Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Gafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the two exhibitions, said: "The unmanned systems industry holds a significant role in global peace and security while contributing to the economic development of countries through value-added innovations. These innovations have expanded beyond defence applications and now include commercial and civil uses."

His Excellency Al Jabri emphasised that the UMEX and SimTEX exhibitions, along with the accompanying conference, offer a platform to showcase the latest advancements in unmanned systems, simulation and training, robotics, and artificial intelligence applications, bringing together international industry leaders and decision-makers to explore avenues for advancing these crucial sectors.

Furthermore, His Excellency Al Jabri expressed the organising committee's anticipation of the participation of numerous delegations, government officials, senior decision-makers, and specialists in the various activities of the two exhibitions. These activities encompass sectors experiencing unprecedented growth due to recent advancements in artificial intelligence technologies. The events will also provide a conducive environment for startups to connect with local and international partners, establish strategic alliances, and explore opportunities for direct and indirect investment in innovative technologies within these vital sectors.

Additionally, His Excellency announced that the two exhibitions will coincide with the UMEX and SimTEX conference on January 22, themed, 'Soaring to new heights: Impact of new technologies in evolving unmanned systems era’. This conference is expected to draw more than 200 senior leaders, decision-makers, and experts. Over several sessions, they will address prominent regional and international challenges, examine the latest technologies and innovations in these sectors, and discuss their applications in civilian and military contexts.

His Excellency stressed that the collaboration with ADNEC Group for these unique events in the Middle East dedicated to unmanned systems, simulation, training, artificial intelligence, and robotics represents a significant milestone in the specialised exhibition industry worldwide. This aligns with the vision of the wise leadership and the Ministry of Defence's strategy to develop national industries across promising sectors. Strengthening cooperation with international industry leaders and facilitating the transfer and localisation of advanced technologies in the country will solidify its position as a global hub for Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, innovation, and creativity.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, MD and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "The upcoming edition of UMEX and SimTEX is exceptional in every aspect. It will introduce five new initiatives for the first time, including the UMEX trade platform featuring the participation of more than 30 international and local companies specialising in the civil and commercial applications of unmanned systems. Furthermore, onshore and marine demonstrations of unmanned systems will be held at ADNEC Center for the first time."

Al Dhaheri also mentioned that the current session's activities will include the launch of the MoD Coding Challenge competition, aimed at national talents in the programming sector through collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and ADNEC Group. A new platform will be unveiled for startups from around the world, inviting them to submit their latest innovations and technologies to compete for the "UMEX NEXT_GEN Award for Innovation." Additionally, a program of daily dialogue sessions for the commercial sector will feature speakers from leading companies in this field.

Al Dhaheri expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Defence for their efforts and cooperation in ensuring the success of these significant events. He also thanked all public and private sector partners, led by EDGE Group, the strategic partner of the two exhibitions, and expressed confidence that the upcoming session will add another success story to the country's achievements in various economic and knowledge sectors.

-Ends-

For more information on UMXEX and SimTEX 2024 and to register visit umexabudhabi.ae