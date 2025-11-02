Abu Dhabi: The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is fully prepared to hold the highly anticipated 2025 ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference from November 3-6, reaffirming its position as a premier venue for world-class events. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2025 is expected to attract more than 205,000 visitors, including energy producers, policymakers, technology innovators, and investors under one roof to find collective solutions in the energy sector.

ADIPEC 2025 stands as one of the world’s largest and most influential gatherings for the energy sector, uniting global leaders to drive progress, foster partnerships, and unlock investments that will shape a resilient and inclusive energy future. Since ADIPEC first took place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in 2006, the event has grown exponentially alongside the venue, now occupying the entire event space as well as additional exhibition halls constructed at the Grandstand, Marina area and Central Plaza. The 2025 edition will feature over 2,000 exhibitors, multiple country pavilions, and specialised industry zones dedicated to digitalisation, decarbonisation, maritime & logistics, and artificial intelligence.

Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chief Operations Officer at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, said:

“ADIPEC remains a premier and widely participated regional event, uniting global energy leaders to build a more resilient energy sector. Since ADIPEC was first held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in 2006, the event has expanded significantly in size and scope, becoming one of the biggest events in global scale and dedicated to the energy industry. ADNEC Group remains dedicated to delivering a world-class event experience for visitors, exhibitors, and international energy stakeholders, fostering collaboration and dialogue that drives transformation within the energy sector. This commitment is reflected in our ongoing efforts to support large-scale international events and advance the vision for a sustainable future in the industry.”

The ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is fully prepared to deliver a seamless experience for all participants. The venue’s operations team has implemented international protocols and the highest standards to ensure the safety and comfort of exhibitors, international delegates, and industry visitors.

To facilitate smooth access, an integrated transportation plan has been developed. Entry to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is restricted to holders of parking permits, while visitors without permits are directed to park at Zayed Sports City and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Dedicated shuttle buses will operate every five minutes, ensuring efficient transport to and from the venue.

ADNEC Group urges all attendees and the public to adhere to the event’s access and safety instructions. Cooperation is essential to ensuring the success and excellence of this global event, which continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading destination for major international gatherings.