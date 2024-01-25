Abu Dhabi – Welcomed into the ADNEC Group's prestigious fold, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is set to unveil its strategic vision for its 21st edition. This pivotal event is scheduled from August 31 to September 8, 2024, and is graced by the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of the Emirates Falconers Club.

ADNEC Group’s commitment to excellence and its vast knowledge pool are instrumental in developing the event's competitive edge and solidifying its stature on both local and international stages.

Envisioning a transformational journey for ADIHEX, ADNEC is set to implement a dynamic strategy that includes extensive roadshows aimed at engaging key industry stakeholders from all five continents. This strategic outreach is designed to adhere to international standards, with the goal of establishing ADIHEX as the foremost global authority across its diverse thematic offering.

H.E Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club expressed profound satisfaction with the collaboration, emphasising the Group's renowned legacy and expertise. He said, “We are delighted to embark on our collaboration with the ADNEC Group, a partnership that has consistently leveraged their profound expertise to elevate the stature of our cherished event. The synergy between our vision and ADNEC's strategic expertise instils a strong confidence in us for the future of ADIHEX. We believe that under this powerful association, the event will not only expand its reach but also enhance its capacity to attract leading figures from across the globe. This growth is not just in numbers but in the quality and depth of participation and the physical expanse of the exhibition space. We are poised to see ADIHEX evolve into an even more prominent and influential platform, one that resonates with the energy and richness of our heritage and our forward-thinking spirit.”

From his side Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, MD and GCEO of ADNEC Group, Said: “Organising ADIHEX aligns with our core mission of hosting high-calibre international events in Abu Dhabi. ADNEC is proud to build upon the robust foundation and remarkable success of previous ADIHEX editions. Our focused endeavour is not just to continue the legacy but to enhance it, working closely with our esteemed partners. Together, we are committed to elevating the stature of ADIHEX, ensuring that it not only serves as a platform for cultural and industry exchange but also as a beacon of excellence and innovation on the global stage. This collaborative approach underpins our strategy to reinforce the event's prestigious position, making each edition more impactful than the last.” Stated, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group.

ADIHEX, a flagship event within the MENA region, continues to serve as a prestigious arena for product unveilings, business growth, and cultural exchange. The 21st edition is set to welcome an impressive array of exhibitors and brands, showcasing cutting-edge innovations and trends in falconry, hunting, and equestrianism, and is slated to be the largest session to date. The exhibition is poised to be a mosaic of hunting and camping equipment, accessories, and a panorama of traditional and contemporary practices, underlining its significance as a cornerstone in ADNEC's inventory of distinguished events.

For media inquiries and further details about ADIHEX and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, please refer to the official websites.​​