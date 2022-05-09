Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its abroad programme, Abu Dhabi Festival in its 19th edition has commissioned and produced Symphony #5 by internationally celebrated Emirati composer Mohammed Fairouz to be performed by the world-leading London Symphony Orchestra, advancing the relationship between the LSO and ADMAF which began twelve years ago when the orchestra toured in Abu Dhabi with Sir Colin Davis.

Symphony #5 is inspired by the life of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the United Arab Emirates and explores the story of the country and its values of peace and tolerance in four movements, Alameen (Worlds)—Shapes, Harmony—The Ummah (Nation), Iqra(Read)—Infinite Variations, and Ascent—Line and Illumination.

Following the live recording of the symphony which took place in January 2022 at LSO St Luke’s in London conducted by Lee Reynolds, the world premiere will be streamed on ADMAF’s website on Thursday 19 May 2022.

Her Excellency Huda I. Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, approached the talented young composer to write a symphony celebrating the culture and values of the United Arab Emirates, as part of Abu Dhabi Festival 2022.

Commenting on the significance of the project, HE said, “We are thrilled to present an outstanding Emirati composer, Mohammed Fairouz, whose Symphony #5, commissioned and produced by Abu Dhabi Festival, celebrates the life and vision of Sheikh Zayed, the United Arab Emirates’ founding father, through four movements, Alameen—Shapes, Harmony—The Ummah, Iqra—Infinite Variations, and Ascent—Line and Illumination. Sheikh Zayed shaped our nation and imparted upon us a spirit of tolerance and peace. We are delighted to be working again with the London Symphony Orchestra on this world premiere event conducted by Maestro Lee Reynolds. The enthusiasm of the London Symphony Orchestra to premiere this work leaves us in no doubt that it will be a global success.”

The UAE Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Mansoor Abulhoul said he is also looking forward to the world premiere and watching “two world class talents come together in what will surely be an incredible performance.”

The celebrated composer is one of the most frequently performed, commissioned, and recorded composers of his generation. The premiere of his Symphony #5 with the LSO, ranked one of the top orchestras in the world, is part of Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad programme’s mission to give more visibility to Emirati artists abroad and showcase the artistic talent of the UAE on the global stage. The live stream of Symphony #5 will be available on ADMAF’s website, admaf.org.

Held under the theme: “Crafting the Emirates State of Mind: Creation, Innovation & Joy”, the 19th edition of Abu Dhabi Festival 2022 is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and supported by Lead Partner Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and Energy Partner GS Energy. Abu Dhabi Festival 2022 encompasses over 1,000 participating artists from around the world to present more than 300 performances and events. The 19th edition will also include two world tours and 17 world premieres.

The 2022 Abu Dhabi Festival programme is part of the contribution made by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation to the UAE capital’s designation as a UNESCO City of Music.

For more information on Abu Dhabi Festival’s upcoming events, please visit: https://abudhabifestival.ae, and find the Festival on: Facebook (@abudhabifestival), Twitter (@abudhabi_fest) and Instagram (@abudhabifestival).

-Ends-

Abu Dhabi Festival

Founded in 2004, the first Abu Dhabi Festival was held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then Minister of Information and Culture (currently the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation). The Festival was generously granted the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces from 2007 to 2011.

Abu Dhabi Festival is the festival of “Bilad Al Khayr”, the land of blessings, the land of Zayed. The Festival embraces the values of dialogue, tolerance, respect and peace.

Crafting the Emirates State of Mind: Creation, Innovation and Joy has its roots from the spirit of Bilad Al Khayr, as the annual Festival commissions, produces, preserves and presents the greatest works of music and art to create rich cultural experiences in the UAE and beyond.

Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF)

Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) was established in 1996 as one of the earliest cultural foundations in the Gulf region and Arab World. ADMAF supports the sustainability and creativity of the cultural industry and contributes to enriching Abu Dhabi as a Cultural beacon.

About Mubadala

Mubadala Investment Company — a sovereign investor — manages a diverse business portfolio around the world, to generate sustainable financial returns for its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Today, Mubadala is a AED 894 billion ($243.4 billion) business that spans six continents with interests across multiple sectors and asset classes. Supporting efforts towards establishing a comprehensive, diversified economy in the UAE as well as a global one, Mubadala employs its rich multi-sectoral experience along with its long-term international partnerships to enhance profitability and promote sustainable growth.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala also has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing.

Further information on Mubadala can be found on the company’s official website, www.mubadala.com