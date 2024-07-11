The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organized a series of workshops to introduce employees of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, represented by Zayed International Airport, and employees of the Air and Sea Ports Management at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security in Abu Dhabi to the electronic and smart services related to travel procedures in Abu Dhabi. The workshops aimed to familiarize the staff with the details of the innovative systems and services provided by the Department to enhance the travel experience of passengers, especially when facing judicial decisions related to travel bans, in light of adopting a system for the automatic cancellation of enforcement decisions pertaining to financial payments in all judicial rulings, once the payment process is completed electronically.

H.E. Counselor Yousef Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasized the Department's keenness on developing its judicial and legal services and achieving precedence and leadership in providing quality services, contributing to enhancing the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in accordance with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of Presidential Courts and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, aiming to develop pioneering, smart, and innovative courts that deliver world-class services..

Al Abri pointed out the Department’s interest in applying the best global standards to ensure the fast processing of procedures to provide a pioneering and distinctive experience in completing transactions in the judicial sector, utilizing technological advancements and smart, fast services enhanced with artificial intelligence, and keeping pace with developments to provide innovative and intelligent judicial and legal services.

Organizing these workshops aligns with the goals of the strategic plan and the forward-looking vision developed by the Department, aiming to achieve an advanced judicial system that ensures rights and equitable justice in society through enhancing cooperation with strategic partners to ensure the speed and ease of service delivery in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi Government.

The workshops, attended by a large number of representatives from Abu Dhabi International Airport, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, provided an overview of litigation procedures in Abu Dhabi, judicial procedures related to travel bans and how to inquire about them through the smart app and digital payment channels, in addition to introducing the system for automatic cancellation of enforcement decisions related to financial payments in all court rulings without human intervention, operating 24/7 even on official holidays. The workshops also covered pertinent topics and ways of updating and development.

It is worth mentioning that the Judicial Department implements a pioneering system that is the first in the region, which works on automatically canceling enforcement decisions related to financial payments, based on smart and accurate indicators that monitor the payment status in real time and as soon as it is completed by the debtor through available payment channels via the smart application or the website. Upon completion, the system immediately starts canceling the enforcement decisions related to the payment only, digitally approving them and sending them to the relevant authorities.