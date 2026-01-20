Initiative aligned with ADIB’s 2035 Vision and supported the UAE National Cybersecurity Agenda

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, hosted the UAE Cybersecurity Innovation Challenge, an initiative aimed at promoting the development of cutting-edge cybersecurity startups by accelerating collaboration between financial institutions, technology leaders, regulators, and emerging cybersecurity innovators.

Organised in partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council and the DIFC Innovation Hub, the challenge brought together regional and international cybersecurity startups, technology leaders, and industry stakeholders to explore practical solutions for emerging cyber threats, secure digital infrastructure, and AI-driven risk management.

The panel reviewed more than 50 global pitches, selecting 10 finalists to present to a judging panel that included representatives from ADIB and its partners: the UAE Cyber Security Council, Al Etihad Payments, CyberE71, Microsoft, Visa, Katim, Shorooq, and CPX, reflecting a cross-sector approach to developing skills and enhancing expertise. Evaluations focused on innovation, relevance to UAE-specific needs, deployment feasibility, and long-term impact.

The judging panel declared the following three innovative companies as the winners:

Corgea (From San Francisco, US): An advanced cybersecurity platform designed to proactively address security vulnerabilities, strengthen cyber resilience, and provide clear visibility into potential threats and compliance gaps.

Nothreat (From London, the UK): A cybersecurity platform focused on finding, analysing, and mitigating insider and external threats using behavioural intelligence and real-time monitoring to detect unusual activities.

DTEX Systems (From California, US): Delivers a human-centric workforce cyber-intelligence platform that unifies data loss prevention, user activity monitoring, behavioural analytics, and insider threat management into one AI-driven solution.

In his opening address, H.E. Dr Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, underscored the UAE’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s digital sovereignty, noting that the country defends against hundreds of thousands of cyber attacks and challenges targeting different sectors.

He reaffirmed the importance of the “Society as the First Line of Defence” initiative, emphasising the need for collective responsibility across the community. He also reiterated the nation’s determination to build AI-driven, quantum-resilient cybersecurity infrastructure, ensuring the UAE remains fortified against the rapidly evolving landscape of global cyber risks.

This challenge reflects ADIB’s 2035 vision to build the bank of the future through strong ecosystems and impactful partnerships driven by ADIB Ventures. By supporting the UAE National Cybersecurity Agenda, the challenge focused on practical and scalable innovations to enhance national cyber resilience and counter real-world threats. Through collaborative platforms, ADIB continues to support open innovation and strengthen the UAE’s digital financial ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement, Fernando Plaza, Chief Digital Officer at ADIB, said: “The UAE Cybersecurity Innovation Challenge showcased ADIB’s forward-thinking approach to banking. Cybersecurity is fundamental to trust in digital banking and financial services. Engaging with emerging technologies and innovative startups allows us to identify practical, scalable solutions that strengthen resilience, support secure digital transformation, and respond to the evolving threat landscape facing the industry.”

Through this initiative, ADIB Ventures has solidified its position as a key player in the regional fintech ecosystem, building stronger partnerships with innovators and reinforcing its role as a catalyst for transformative change in the financial industry.

