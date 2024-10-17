Prominent ADGM-based businesses such as HSBC Bank PLC, Brevan Howard, BNP Paribas, Citco, and Shorooq Partners were part of the career fair.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, has successfully concluded its 2024 Virtual Career Fair, held in partnership with eFinancialCareers – a leading global job platform. With over 10,000 candidates worldwide registered to attend the Virtual Career Fair, businesses could leverage ADGM’s international connectivity, dynamic ecosystem and innovation.

Held on 10th October 2024, the Virtual Career Fair featured more than 41 leading financial institutions, startups, legal firms, and tech companies within ADGM and allowed businesses to streamline the recruitment process, removing geographical barriers. The collaboration with eFinancialCareers connected companies with job seekers worldwide and will lead to the development of a dynamic workforce, essential for driving innovation within ADGM’s business community and supporting the UAE’s broader economic growth.

A large number of candidates were screened and interviewed during the virtual career fair, representing countries such as the UAE, UK, USA, India, Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, France, China, South Africa, the Philippines, Pakistan, and others.

The career fair also highlighted ADGM's ability to attract top-tier talent, underscoring its position as one of the fastest-growing international financial centres in the region. It showcased ADGM's diverse business ecosystem where candidates screened for jobs belonging to elite sectors such as asset management, accounting, banking, family offices, Fintech, real estate, legal services, insurance and technology. This solidifies ADGM’s role in fostering innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable economic growth.

Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority said, "The future of Abu Dhabi’s financial industry is based as much on the talent it attracts, as it does on the exceptional global financial entities that set up their operations here. The Virtual Career Fair reflects ADGM’s ongoing efforts to create opportunities that support the ideology of creating a dynamic and holistic ecosystem, where businesses and skilled professionals thrive together. From startups to large financial institutions, every business can meet its needs by hiring exceptional talent from across the globe. These professionals, in turn, become accelerators of innovation and competitiveness and contribute towards ADGM’s commitment to shaping the future of finance and technology in the region.”

Peter Healey, CEO of eFinancialCareers said, “Our data shows that the UAE is one of the most attractive locations for professionals in financial services. Over the past two years, we've seen that attractiveness only increase, so we were incredibly proud to partner with ADGM on this event. With over 10,000 candidates and 44 employers participating, the demand surpassed our expectations. We are pleased to see that over 48% of candidate meetings resulted in positive follow-up steps. We look forward to continuing to support the exciting growth of Abu Dhabi as a leading financial centre into 2025.”

The fair featured a diverse group of participating companies, including HSBC Bank PLC, Brevan Howard, BNP Paribas, Citco, and Shorooq Partners, among others from various industries, making it a highly successful and valuable event for all stakeholders involved.

The ADGM Virtual Career Fair marked a key milestone in ADGM’s journey towards fostering a dynamic, innovative business environment and helped strengthen the region’s talent pipeline.

List of participating companies:

ADGM, One Search, Pnyx Hill, Kristal Advisors Middle East Limited, Heritage Corporate Services Limited, Ascentia, Tribe Infrastructure Limited, Northvale Limited, TCI, Al Maryah Community Bank, Abu Dhabi Reinsurance Company Limited, TMF Group, CredibleX, Klub, Lean Technologies, Laser Digital, Smartenergy Middle East Limited, Applied AI Innovation Research, ACX Group, Crowe Mak, ADGM Academy, Aspire Manpower, HSBC Bank PLC, Brevan Howard, Vistra, APM Capital Limited, Hub71, Halo Investment Management, Assiss, Robert Walters, Aarna Capital, Citco, BDO, BNP Paribas, Shorooq Partners, Argentum Law Ltd, SCCF, and more.

