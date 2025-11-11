Journalists from outlets including Bloomberg, Reuters, Wall Street Journal, The Sunday Times, Financial News, CityAM, Newsweek, The Asset, Finews.com, ESG News, Private Equity International, Yicai Global, Annahar Newspaper, Al Iktissad Wal Aamal, Monocle, Al Etihad English, Al Ittihad Arabic Newspaper and Citywire joined for the three-day event.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, successfully hosted its 2nd Global Media Forum, bringing together 25 journalists from top-tier media outlets across the world to gain firsthand insight into Abu Dhabi’s thriving economy and ADGM’s vibrant community.

Under the theme “Gateway to the Capital of Capital – Inside Abu Dhabi’s Growth Story”, the forum took place between 28th and 30th October 2025 to mark ADGM’s 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of progress that has positioned the centre as one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for capital, innovation, and regulation.



Journalists from Bloomberg, Reuters, Wall Street Journal, The Sunday Times, Financial News, CityAM, CoinDesk, Newsweek, The Asset, Asia Asset Management, Finews.com, ESG News, Private Equity International, The Cube, Yicai Global, Annahar Newspaper, Al Iktissad Wal Aamal, Monocle, Semafor, Al Etihad English, Al Ittihad Arabic Newspaper, Economy Middle East, and Citywire joined for the three-day event.

Held across ADGM’s financial district on Al Maryah to Al Reem Islands, the Forum commenced with a welcome reception for international media and members of the ADGM community, followed by two days of agenda-driven discussions and panels. Participating media enjoyed exclusive access to ADGM leadership briefings, panel sessions, and immersive networking opportunities with key Abu Dhabi entities. Visiting journalists also enjoyed cultural visits to some of Abu Dhabi’s top tourist attractions, such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

Commenting on the success of the Global Media Forum 2025, Mohammed Al Mheiri, Chief Communications Officer at ADGM, said, “The Global Media Forum is more than an event – it is a platform for dialogue, understanding, and shared storytelling. We created this forum to open a window that helps the world peek into Abu Dhabi’s transformation as well as foster meaningful connections between Abu Dhabi Inc., ADGM’s vibrant ecosystem and the global media. The engagement we saw during the event confirms the importance of this initiative, especially as ADGM enters its next chapter. As the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, we remain committed to providing a gateway for capital, talent, and ideas.”

Day one of the Forum featured strategic insights from executives from ADGM’s Registration Authority (RA), Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), ADGM Courts and its knowledge arm – ADGM Academy. These sessions were followed by a panel titled “Thriving in the Capital”, which featured senior executives from Gulf Capital, PGIM, and Ardian who shared their experience of operating within the ADGM community.

On Day two, the programme continued with high-level panels such as “Shaping the Future of Financial Services”, “Empowering Abu Dhabi’s Digital Economy”, and “The Abu Dhabi Advantage”, featuring key entities such as Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the Abu Dhabi Chamber, M42's Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, Hub71, Al Maryah Bank, Numou (an ADGM subsidiary), VentureOne, and Presight. These sessions showcased how Abu Dhabi’s institutions are collectively leveraging regulatory innovation, capital strength, and digital transformation to reaffirm the emirate’s status as a global economic powerhouse.

Visiting journalists also enjoyed a visit to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where they heard about the exchange’s buoyant performance and its expanding influence across regional and global markets.

This year’s Forum concluded with a celebration to mark ADGM’s 10th anniversary, a milestone that reflects its journey from a pioneering concept into a globally recognised, future-focused international financial centre. The gathering on Al Reem Island brought together key partners, government stakeholders, community members and the global, regional and local media to reflect on a decade of impact and future ambitions.

ADGM’s 2nd Global Media Forum reaffirmed the centre’s role as a trusted, dynamic, and progressive enabler of Abu Dhabi’s economic vision. As the Forum drew to a close, delegates departed with fresh perspectives on the emirate’s remarkable growth trajectory – one powered by innovation, anchored in collaboration, and defined by a shared commitment to excellence.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

For media queries, please contact:

Email: media@adgm.com