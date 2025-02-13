Winners will receive international recognition and a financial prize specific to their category, with the awards ceremony taking place during ADGHW 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Submissions are open until 12 March 2025, via the official ADGHW website.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) proudly announces the ADGHW Innovation Awards, a prestigious initiative honouring groundbreaking contributions to healthcare. These awards celebrate individuals and organisations driving innovation and collaboration, fostering a culture of excellence that will shape the future of health. The winners will be announced during an award ceremony at ADGHW 2025, held from 15–17 April in Abu Dhabi.

Curated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the awards recognise visionary minds driving transformative healthcare solutions to key challenges in healthcare. By showcasing innovations that enhance patient outcomes, expand accessibility, and optimise healthcare delivery, they inspire continued progress for the benefit of all. Winners will receive international recognition and a financial prize specific to their category.

The Awards span four categories: Individual, Local, Regional, and Global Institutional innovation. Open to innovators, healthcare providers and research institutions worldwide. Eligible entries must address critical healthcare challenges with originality, impact, scalability, and sustainability. Innovations should fall within one of three domains: Digital Health, Pharmaceutical Innovations and Biotechnology Innovations, Medical Devices and Diagnostics. Further, they must have been developed or advanced within the past three years, supported by clear evidence of effectiveness.

The evaluation process for the ADGHW Innovation Awards will involve a rigorous review by a distinguished panel of global experts, including healthcare leaders, digital health experts and policy makers. Submissions are open through the ADGHW official website, THE ADGHW INNOVATION AWARDS - Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, until 12 March 2025.

Commenting on the Awards, H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "The ADGHW Innovation Awards embody Abu Dhabi’s dedication to advancing a global culture of responsible innovation and collaboration in healthcare. By recognising groundbreaking advancements from around the world, we aim to inspire new solutions that drive progress and improve community well-being. Celebrating creativity and excellence, these awards contribute to a sustainable and resilient healthcare ecosystem, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s vision as a leading hub for healthcare innovation.”

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) is a year-round platform dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation, enhancing global collaboration, and addressing the world’s most pressing health challenges. ADGHW is committed to lead the transition from healthcare to health, and is projected to attract industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and healthcare professionals, ADGHW facilitates knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships that drive meaningful progress in global health.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW):

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) is a major government-led initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, dedicated to advancing the global healthcare agenda. Beyond the flagship event, ADGHW delivers a year-round “always-on” platform for continuous engagement, driving progress in creating a more interconnected, preventative, and resilient global healthcare system. ADGHW fosters collaboration, innovation, and sustainability while solidifying Abu Dhabi’s role as a global health and wellness hub. ADGHW gathers leading experts, policymakers, innovators, and investors to address key challenges, showcase advancements, and develop actionable strategies for the future of healthcare. Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 proudly collaborates with key strategic partners, including Gold Partners Burjeel Holdings and Viatris, united in their commitment to advancing the future of healthcare and life sciences.

For further information on ADGHW, visit https://www.adghw.com/

Media attendees can register at the following registration link: Media Registration

Submissions can be made through the ADGHW official website: ADGHW Innovation Awards

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforces standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system. For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

