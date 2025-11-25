Abu Dhabi, UAE: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) proudly announces its partners, underscoring the growing significance of this year’s edition.

ADQ, one of Abu Dhabi’s biggest sovereign wealth funds, is the Headline Partner of ADFW for the second year running, while Hanwha Finance, the financial services division of the South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, joins as a Premier Partner for the first time.

Under the official theme “Engineering the Capital Network”, ADFW 2025 will feature more than 60 events, 300+ thematic sessions, and approximately 750+ world-class speakers. The event will explore topics on the future of global finance, such as AI-driven innovation, shifting capital flows, institutional partnerships, regulatory evolution, and sustainable and inclusive financial systems.

ADFW’s strategic partners this year are ADCB, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), ADI Foundation, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Emirates NBD Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mubadala, PGIM, SAAS Properties, UBS and Solmate.

In addition, AFDW 2025’s official partners include Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Binance, Capital.com, eToro, HSBC, Further Ventures, Hashed, Midnight, Phoenix, Presight and Standard Chartered have joined in.

Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said: “We welcome our distinguished partners to ADFW 2025. ADFW has become the flagship platform for shaping the agenda of international finance, and the support of leading entities such as ADQ and Hanwha Finance strengthens our shared mission to advance innovation, deepen capital connectivity, and foster sustainable economic growth. Together, we look forward to delivering an exceptional edition that underscores Abu Dhabi’s position at the heart of the global financial landscape.”

“This partnership celebrates a meaningful milestone for Hanwha Finance and the UAE in establishing collaboration across comprehensive financial sectors — expanding beyond digital finance, Web3, and wealth management,” said Hyeuk-woong Kwon, Vice Chairman and CEO of Hanwha Life under Hanwha Finance. He added, “Leveraging ADFW 2025 as a pivotal bridge, Hanwha Finance aims to take the lead in driving financial innovation in Korea and the UAE.”

In addition, media outlets and other entities such as Bloomberg, CNBC, Abu Dhabi Chamber, Allianz Global Investors, BNY, Brevan Howard, CMB Monaco, Coinbase and the EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project are joining as Support Partners for this year’s ADFW.

Etihad will continue to be the official airline partner for this year’s event, while ADGM Academy and NYU Stern will be dedicated knowledge partners.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

