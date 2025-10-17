Dubai: The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) unveiled the ‘Jaheziya Platform’ during its participation at the GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17, 2025. The launch marks a milestone in bolstering Abu Dhabi’s emergency, crisis, and disaster preparedness through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and digital twin technologies.

The ‘Jaheziya Platform’ represents a strategic transformation in crisis management, combining advanced data engineering, digital twin technology, and AI-driven coordination to evolve emergency plans into adaptive and continuously improving systems.

As a digital twin of the Centre’s crisis management ecosystem, the ‘Jaheziya Platform’ redefines emergency preparedness by digitally modelling Abu Dhabi, including infrastructure, traffic patterns, population distribution, and weather conditions. It integrates real-time updates of emergency resources within an interactive 3D environment. By leveraging global best practices in data engineering, digital twin models, and AI-powered coordination systems, the platform revolutionises traditional response strategies into smart, self-evolving frameworks.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), emphasised that achieving peak readiness for any emergency remains a core priority, aligned with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision to be a global leader in crisis management. H.E. noted that the ‘Jaheziya Platform’ marks a significant milestone in ADCMC’s digital transformation journey, establishing a smart, proactive and agile operational environment.

H.E. also pointed to the wise leadership’s directives as the guiding force behind the Centre’s proactive strategy and vision, and praised the dedicated efforts of ADCMC’s teams in translating this vision into a reality that safeguards the community’s safety and security.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector at ADCMC, affirmed that the ‘Jaheziya Platform’ serves as a cutting-edge, data-driven and analytics-powered tool designed to support strategic decision-making. H.E. added: “The platform reduces response time and strengthens preparedness and proactivity by simulating real-life scenarios, furthering our mission to harness smart innovation in enhancing crisis response capabilities.”

Central to the platform is a unified Data Hub that collects and analyses information from diverse sources, delivering real-time, actionable insights to decision-makers. It operates seamlessly with an AI Agent that automatically allocates resources and coordinates efforts and operations across relevant agencies based on the crisis scenarios, ensuring swift and accurate responses in even the most complex situations.

The platform also enhances collaboration across various government entities by enabling seamless real-time data exchange and coordination. This improves efficiency, optimises resource use, and streamlines operational processes, ultimately delivering both time and cost savings.

The launch of the ‘Jaheziya Platform’ underscores ADCMC’s commitment to embracing the latest technological advancements. GITEX serves as a strategic venue for introducing this groundbreaking solution, showcasing its pivotal role and setting the stage for a new era in crisis management, both regionally and globally.

