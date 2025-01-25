Sharjah, The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” 2025, which concludes today (Saturday) at Expo Centre Sharjah, features a four-day packed programme of educational activities, including workshops, training sessions, courses, and lectures, beyond showcasing the latest property projects.

Led by a panel of experts, specialists, and key players in the real estate industry, these sessions address a broad spectrum of vital subjects of interest to real estate professionals and enthusiasts. The exhibition is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD).

Key highlights include a workshop on real estate in the digital marketing era to be held on the concluding day of the exhibition, exploring how blockchain and cryptocurrency are shaping the future of the real estate industry, in addition to a panel discussion on smart investment strategies in real estate.

Over the past three days, the lectures and workshops held during the exhibition covered the key laws, regulations, and Sharjah Executive Council’s decisions governing the real estate development sector in the emirate of Sharjah, providing an integrated legal framework that regulates relationships among all stakeholders in the real estate market. The workshop also delved into arbitration as an efficient dispute resolution method, highlighting its advantages in terms of speed, efficiency, and flexibility.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES, said that the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition is a pivotal event in the UAE's real estate sector.

It has evolved into a holistic platform for introducing the most innovative real estate projects, fostering networking and sharing expertise among key industry leaders through diverse workshops, training courses, and lectures. This helps raise awareness of industry best practices while equipping investors, developers, and stakeholders with the knowledge and tools necessary to make sound investment decisions.

For his part, Nawaf Obeid, CEO of Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES”, noted that the exhibition’s 2025 agenda includes a special focus on digital marketing era and the importance of effective customer communication.

He emphasised that targeted marketing has become one of the key factors for the success of real estate projects. To this end, some of the ACRES training workshops focused on equipping participants with the best strategies and practices in real estate marketing. These workshops addressed how to engage with clients, understand their needs and deliver tailored services for each segment. They also covered the importance of using modern technologies in real estate marketing, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and social media marketing.

To promote greater transparency in the real estate sector, the exhibition featured a workshop that addressed anti-money laundering obligations within the industry, highlighting the importance of regulating relationships between developers and buyers to safeguard the rights of all stakeholders. Meanwhile, a training session delved into marketing and communication dynamics in the real estate sector. Experts shared practical strategies for client engagement and offered insights on segmenting buyers to address the specific needs of each group more effectively.

Building on the importance of sustainability in shaping the future of the real estate sector, one of the exhibition’s workshops focused on the concept of sustainable real estate and the need for future-focused construction. The agenda also included a training programme on the services provided by the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA) to ensure the highest safety standards in real estate developments.

To keep pace with the rapid technological advancements, another workshop explored the impact of AI in empowering investors and real estate brokers. Further workshops were organised to raise awareness among investors about how to safeguard themselves against real estate fraud.

As part of the exhibition's efforts to empower investors and equip them with the necessary knowledge for making informed investment decisions, ACRES 2025 held a workshop on evaluating offers, with a focus on the importance of cultural awareness in achieving successful sales transactions.

The exhibition also featured a workshop on the future of urban living through smart cities and sustainable real estate. This workshop highlighted the significance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in the real estate sector, while also showcasing the distinguished contributions of Emirati women in this vital industry.