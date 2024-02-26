Abu Dhabi, UAE: The United Arab Emirates Accountability Authority proudly inaugurated the ACFE Fraud Conference Middle East 2024 in Abu Dhabi, marking the beginning of a two-day event aimed at advancing fraud prevention measures globally. This prestigious event, meticulously organized by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), commenced its proceedings at the luxurious Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel.

This gathering convenes a distinguished cadre of specialists and experts from 17 nations to deliberate on and disseminate knowledge regarding the forefront of innovations in tools and strategies to bolster integrity across sectors.

The UAE's role as the host nation underscores its steadfast dedication to enhancing the stability and security of financial frameworks, fostering a secure and dynamic business environment, and safeguarding the equilibrium and safety of public resources.

His Excellency Mohamed Rashed Al Zaabi, the Undersecretary of the UAE Accountability Authority, articulated, "The UAE's stewardship of this pivotal conference is a testament to our relentless pursuit of global competitiveness. By championing pivotal initiatives and symposiums that align with technological progress and augment protective protocols across entities, we reinforce our commitment to preserving our economic prestige."

He further emphasized, "In light of the dynamic shifts within the financial, technological, and sustainability realms on a global scale, our Authority's facilitation of this event is indicative of our resolve to stay at the vanguard of adopting the latest indispensable tools and solutions. This initiative also aims to equip our talent pool and workforce with the knowledge and skills necessary for fostering a forward-thinking and accountable future."

ACFE President John Gill, J.D., CFE, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, " We are honored to have the UAE Accountability Authority hosting this year's ACFE Fraud Conference Middle East.

He added “The UAEAA plays a crucial role in the financial auditing and accounting landscape in the UAE. It is an honor to have them join the ACFE for this important event that helps inform anti-fraud professionals in the Middle East of the latest technological developments, tactics, and insights to support all areas of their anti-fraud programs."

The conference is highlighted by two keynote addresses: one by the internationally acclaimed investigative journalist and author, Geoff White, and the other by Mohammed Al Qahtani, an expert in leadership and change management.

Additionally, the event will feature 12 engaging discussion sessions led by a select group of luminaries in auditing, accounting, corporate culture and ethics, governance, risk management, technological innovation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

These sessions will explore a broad spectrum of critical themes in fraud prevention, ranging from fostering an anti-corruption culture within societies and in-depth case studies on corporate fraud, to the significance of internal controls in minimizing corporate fraud risk. Highlights include the exploration of data analytics and artificial intelligence in combating money laundering and fraud detection, the correlation between hybrid work models and the escalation of occupational fraud, and a deep dive into the psychological and socioeconomic underpinnings of fraud, risk management tools, the impact of compliance and anti-fraud measures on sustainability initiatives, the escalating trends in professional fraud, and the imperative of adopting best practices for risk management in hybrid working environments.

