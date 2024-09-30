Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum: “The UAE is committed to empowering People of Determination and providing the latest technologies to enhance their quality of life”

IATA workshop on “Innovations in Air Travel Accessibility”

Conference on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) for Children with Autism

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AccessAbilities Expo (AAE), now in its 6th edition, has strengthened its position as a leading global exhibition focused on the care and empowerment of People of Determination, ranking as the largest exhibition of its kind in the Middle East.

Dubai will host AccessAbilities Expo 2024 from October 7 to 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Halls 6, 7 & 8), with the participation of around 250 international exhibitors, brands, and rehabilitation centers from 50 countries worldwide. This global platform serves more than 50 million People with Disabilities in the region who are eager to acquire the latest Assistive technologies and explore the best practices in their rehabilitation and healthcare.

The rapid advancement in technology and innovations has been currently enabling around 1.3 billion People with Disabilities across the world, improving their quality of life, and helping them live more independently. The sea change in their accessibility and inclusiveness has been made possible through significant improvements in Assistive technologies, telemedicine, Accessible infrastructure, and other essential services becoming accessible.

The UAE is Committed to Empowering People of Determination

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Patron of the AAE, said: “the broad participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2024 represents a valuable opportunity to connect the People of Determination community with international exhibitors and specialists, fostering mutual benefits enhancing Dubai and the UAE’s reputation as a global hub for assistive technologies. The event also facilitates the exchange of ideas and insights to build a better future for People of Determination and their families worldwide.”

He added: “The UAE has made significant strides in its legislation, policies, and programmes to empower and integrate People of Determination into society, ensuring they have equal opportunities.”

IATA and Dubai Youth Council Workshops and Specialized Conferences

The AccessAbilities Expo 2024, the largest-ever in its history, will feature numerous conferences, activities, and workshops that aim to launch the largest awareness campaign to educate families on the best practices for supporting children with autism spectrum disorder during travel, as well as discussing the top practices in education, rehabilitation, healthcare, and accessible travel and tourism.

Among the key events is a workshop organized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) whose members account for over 80 percent of the global air traffic, on “Innovations in Air Travel Accessibility”, outlining the newest standards and procedures it adopted for the member-airlines to provide accessible travel for People with Disabilities. The one-day workshop on October 9 will focus on Assistive technology to support passengers with disabilities.

The AccessAbilities Expo will also host a Youth Circle, organized by the Dubai Youth Council, on “Accessible Tourism” with the participation of senior officials from relevant public and private entities. The session will discuss Dubai’s efforts to become a top tourist destination, including for People with Disabilities. It will cover several topics, including an understanding of the concept of Accessible Tourism, successful international experiences in the accessible tourism domain, challenges faced by Persons of Determination when traveling and navigating cities, and an analysis of gaps in infrastructure and tourism services related to Persons of Determination.

Also to be discussed are topics like the role of governmental and private entities in supporting and developing Accessible tourism, and technology and innovation that contribute towards improving the travel and mobility experiences of Persons of Determination. It will allow young People with Disabilities to share their personal experiences in the travel and tourism domains along with presenting inspiring success stories and practical experiences to encourage youth to benefit from Accessible tourism.

The AccessAbilities Expo 2024 will also feature a conference on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), the first of its kind in the UAE, with the participation of distinguished experts to highlight global best practices in this domain. Other conferences will focus on inclusive education and various workshops will take place on rehabilitation and healthcare.

Technology Enhancing Quality of Life

Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of AAE, said: “New technologies are improving the quality of life for People with Disabilities that enable them to live more independently and participate in economic, social, and sports activities they previously could not. The Expo has been achieving significant milestones by showcasing cutting-edge technologies for the first time in the region’s markets, thereby benefiting millions of People with Disabilities and enhancing their quality of life.”

He added: “Motorized wheelchairs, eye-tracking systems, and 3D-printed prosthetics have become increasingly common, alongside text-to-speech programs which have proven highly beneficial for individuals with disabilities. Several technologies are currently in development, including adaptive keyboards, AI-powered smart canes, smart glasses, robots, and personal emergency response systems. The healthcare and rehabilitation technologies for People with Disabilities have seen a massive revolution, reshaping the future of accessibilities and inclusivity.”

Technologies Featured for the First Time in the Middle East

The AAE, organized by Dubai-based Nadd Al Shiba PR and Event Management, focuses on attracting the latest technologies under one roof, offering decision-makers and stakeholders in the public and private sectors the opportunity to explore and benefit from the Accessible technologies to enhance the quality of services they provide in line with the UAE’s aspirations to become the best country in the world in empowering and supporting People with Disabilities. The showcased technologies have been designed to cater to various disabilities, including mobility, hearing, visual, and sensory difficulties.