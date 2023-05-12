Ras Al Khaimah: RAKEZ Academic Zone hosted its 5th Academic-Industry Forum, bringing together representatives from higher education, private schools, industry, and local governmental entities. The event attracted hundreds of attendees to share their collective expertise, network, and form collaborations while also discussing future trends and exploring synergies for developing academic programmes.

Group CEO of RAKEZ, Ramy Jallad, said, “Our forums pave the way for stakeholders in both academic and industry sectors to exchange insights and contribute towards enhancing the academic system. Such initiatives help enable students with essential skills and insights, preparing them for further learning and the future workforce. This collaborative approach is crucial in ensuring that graduates are prepared to meet the needs and demands of the rapidly evolving job market, while also supporting the growth and development of the local economy.”

One of the event’s highlights was a special workshop on ‘Lessons Learnt from Private Schools’. Leaders from Ras Al Khaimah-based K-12 private schools had the opportunity to interact with their counterparts from other emirates, sharing their unique strategies and initiatives to drive school improvement and advance student outcomes. This session not only opened doors for establishing intra-Emirates schools networks but also offered valuable takeaways to educators regarding their school planning and improvement missions.

Officials from different government entities in the emirate including RAK Municipality, RAK Tourism and Development Authority and RAK International Airport, along with representatives from industrial and EdTech companies also attended the forum.

Among the education providers in Ras Al Khaimah participating at the event were representatives from Northwood University, University of West London, Swiss Business School, University of Stirling, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, Bath Spa University, University of Bolton and Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research.

The forum also witnessed human resource specialists from Ras Al Khaimah hotels such as InterContinental, Movenpick, Cove Rotana, Raddison Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island, and Hilton Garden Inn. The attendance of directors and managers from prominent companies in the emirate, including Erith Group, Amazon Web Services, Maico Gulf, Cypher Learning, U-Pak, and Hunt and Harris, among many others, showcased the diversity of sectors in Ras Al Khaimah’s business landscape, offering fresh graduates with a wide range of career options.

Chief Academic Zone Officer Dr Steven Reissig said, “The main objective of this year’s forum was to facilitate a two-way perspective between academic and industry stakeholders. The industry professionals had the opportunity to gain insights into the upcoming skills and talents available within the emirate's workforce, while universities could gain valuable cues on the latest hiring trends and how they can equip their students with the necessary skills to be future-ready.”