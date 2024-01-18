AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Station (TAG-KS), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has organized a graduation ceremony of the Training of Trainers (ToT) program for the Royal Jordanian Air Force personnel, under the patronage of the Royal Air Force Commander, Brigadier General Pilot Mohammad Fathi Al Hiyasat, and HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman.

This training program was organized in fulfillment of the terms of the previously-signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two sides. They agreed to cooperate in the areas of training and consulting services, capacity building, and the opening of Knowledge Stations at varous Royal Air Forces’ premises; all equipped by TAG.Global; as part of its social responsibility and collaboration with the Jordanian Armed Forces.

During the graduation ceremony, which took place at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed the Commander and the accompanying delegation, underlining the importance of such a partnership between the public and private sectors in compliance with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

He continued by expressing TAG.Global’s pride in cooperating with the Armed Forces, emphasizing the Organization’s readiness for further cooperation that aims at developing and raising the scientific and practical levels and proficiency of the Armed Forces personnel, especially in the areas of capacity building programs.

Further, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh commended the significant role of the Royal Air Force Commander in instructing the formation of special task forces to carry out the terms of the signed MoU for the benefit of the Royal Air Force’s members and crews to enhance their skills and build their capacities.

For his part, the Royal Air Force Commander congratulated all participants, expressing his deep thanks to Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh and TAG.Global for their ongoing support to the Jordanian Armed Forces.

It is worth noting that the five-day course included 30 training hours, covering knowledge and skills necessary to assess the employees' training needs, creating and implementing training programs, and calculating training positive outcomes.

At the end of the ceremony, 30 Air Forces officers received certificates, while a new workshop was inaugurated for the Air Forces personnel under the title: “Cybersecurity and its Applications.”