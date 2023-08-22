AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has hosted a training program entitled ‘Anti-Narcotics Assistants’, that was organized in cooperation between the Anti-Narcotics Department of Public Security Directorate and the National Forum for Awareness and Development (NFAD), under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global.

The two-day program occurred within the constructive cooperation between the security apparatus and TAG-KF in general and the Anti-Narcotics Department in particular, with the purpose of spreading knowledge and security culture among various segments of society, especially the youth.

The event was held within the framework of the "National Forum of Awareness" initiative under the slogan “Jordan Free of Drugs”, attended by students from Jordanian universities and members of the National Youth Conference.

In the opening ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in the participating youth and their eagerness to learn and develop a culture that serves their communities, noting that fighting the scourge of drugs is a sacred duty to protect the country.

He praised the Anti-Narcotics Department role and efforts as represented by its Director, Col. Hassan Al-Qudah, and all the Department’s personnel, who sacrifice their lives to protect the country and keep the people safe from the scourge of narcotics and drugs.

For his part, Dr. Mohamad Al-Bdour, chairman of NFAD and the secretary-general of the National Youth Conference, inaugurated the training program, commending the contributions of the Anti-Narcotics Department and all its affiliates in safeguarding the country from such scourge. He highlighted TAG-KF's ongoing role in serving as an important platform for hosting these important training sessions and programs targeting the youth.

Meanwhile, Representative of the Anti-Narcotics Department gave a comprehensive presentation on the types of illegal drugs sold by traffickers, stating that Jordan, on the international scale, is considered a transit state for narcotics rather than a destination.

He also commended the security efforts, especially during the past months, that have resulted in decreasing the spread of illegal drugs by arresting a large number of traffickers and drug dealers. furthermore, he stressed the significant role of the youth in supporting the national efforts to address this scourge.

For his part, Lt. Col. Ghaith Al-Samadi, head of the Amman Anti-Narcotics Division, representative of the Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, pointed to the efforts of the youth in parallel with the public efforts to fight the drug threat, stressing the confidence of the security apparatus in youth and community awareness.

At the end of the session, attendance certificates were distributed to participants in the presence of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, Lt. Col. Al-Samadi, and Dr. Al-Bdour.