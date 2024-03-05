AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), in cooperation with the Legal Gesture Initiative, has organized a workshop entitled “Cybercrime Law in Jordan”.

The workshop was part of TAG-KF’s role in promoting and developing youth skills by holding awareness-raising and training activities, in line with the directives of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, with the participation of a host of lawyers and legal interns.

The workshop was presented by Lawyer Prof. Dr. Mohammad Al-Maharmeh, who reviewed cybercrime concept, its characteristics, types and elements, noting that “Cybercrime cases in Jordan are constantly increasing, especially issues affecting the individuals’ personality such as threats, extortion and character assassination, which are no less important than other financial crimes or crimes that affect security and safety.”

This initiative was established by two legal interns, Mss. Lamis Al Jabour and Rawan Al Tabanja, with the aim of increasing awareness and spreading knowledge among the youth on this sort of crime across a variety of situations and sectors.

Ms. Al Jabour expressed her pride in cooperating with TAG-KF in holding such an important session, commending the Forum’s efforts in supporting the youth as well as sharpening their creative thinking in a way that contributes to building their future, in addition to actively raising their awareness on various vital issues, including cybercrime.

For her part, Ms. Al Tabanja urged the international community, and legal and regulatory institutions and agencies to effectively join their forces to develop and implement strategies to combat cybercrime, as well as to achieve digital security and justice in societies. She pointed out that the current challenges require awareness of the risks associated with this crime and its consequences.