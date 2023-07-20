AMMAN - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), jointly with the Public Security Directorate (PSD), has organized a panel entitled “The Role of Public Security Directorate in Promoting Youth Participation”. The session which was held in the presence of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global was attended by a number of the Directorate’s officers and specialists who discussed this topic with a group of young people from various universities, youth organizations, as well as a host of academics and members of the local community.

During the session, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said that the world has experienced different revolutions; commencing with the agricultural revolution followed by the industrial revolution (automatic and mechanical tools and machines) and now we entered the knowledge revolution that started in the 1960s. He affirmed that as Artificial Intelligence (AI) would rule the world, the need for developing an AI special control system is an absolute necessity.

Meanwhile, the Head of PSD Department of Digital Investigations – Cybersecurity, Major Abdullah Al-Shuraida, reviewed the concept of cybersecurity, its importance, and the impact of digital transformation on it, highlighting the efforts of the Directorate in the field of improving cybersecurity, and its role in enhancing youth’s knowledge relevant to cybersecurity topics.

For his part, PSD Artificial Intelligence Team Leader – Communications and Information Technology Department, Major Mohammed Al Momani, talked about the importance of data, its analysis and presentation, and the role of artificial intelligence in data analytics. He also reviewed the key AI applications in the security sector, referring to the steps implemented by the Directorate to localize these modern technologies to benefit from.

PSD Head of Media and Public Relations Department in Preventive Security – Community Peace Center, Captain Mohammed Al-Rbeihat, gave an overview of the Center’s role in combating extremist thinking, preventing violent extremism, and acts of terrorism. This came in line with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, in supporting the youth and creating a generation which is capable of overcoming challenges; by graduating students with a deep understanding and knowledge to foster community peace.

At the ned of the session Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh presented honorary shields to the PSD lecturers in recognition of their efforts in the service of the country and the security of the citizens.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF) constantly holds awareness discussion and educational sessions on various topics aimed at spreading knowledge and education to achieve the highest levels of youth protection, based on Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s belief in the power and abilities of the youth.