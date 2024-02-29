UAE, Abu Dhabi: In conjunction with the UAE Innovation Month, Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) faculty members, students, and alumni participated in the Quantum Innovation Summit Dubai 2024, which took place from 28th to 29th of February 2024, to exchange knowledge and expertise with subject matter experts in the field. Organized by Vernewell Academy, the event aimed to bridge connections between international stakeholders and the local community, as well as foster collaboration between academia and the quantum industry.

The Summit provided a dynamic platform for ADU’s faculty, students, and alumni to connect with professionals and leaders in the field of quantum technology. In addition to contributing to the event’s discussions and presentations, highlighting ADU's commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

During the event, the faculty and leadership of ADU, including Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation, and Academic Development at ADU, and Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs at ADU, played a pivotal role in sharing their knowledge during several sessions.

Dr. Hamad Odhabi delivered the opening remarks of the Summit and shared his insights and Professor Montasir moderated the “Quantum Revolution 2.0: Mastering the Scale-Up Challenge” session and participated as a speaker in the “Innovation Growth: Investing in the Quantum Ecosystem” session. Additionally, during the second day of the Summit, Prof. Montasir delivered a keynote speech titled “Advancing Quantum Connectivity: Qubit Transmission without Refrigeration.”

With over 80 speakers and more than 1,500 attendees representing 50 countries, the event presented an unparalleled opportunity for professionals, leaders, and innovators to explore the transformative capabilities of quantum technology.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

