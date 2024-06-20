Two motorsport world championships to be decided within a week on Yas Island with both the World Supercross Championship and Formula 1 heading to Abu Dhabi in December

SX Global, the official promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced that the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will host the final race of the series’ upcoming 2024 season.

After a highly successful pilot season in 2022, WSX built upon its foundations by expanding into new markets in 2023 – a campaign which saw German motorcycle superstar, Ken Roczen, claim a second WSX World Championship title while Britain’s Max Anstie etched his name on the SX2 World Championship crown.

Abu Dhabi first hosted WSX last season and attracted global crowds for one of the most thrilling events of 2023 which saw Roczen, Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson, and Vince Friese go-head-to-head in a spectacular evening of racing, and with this year’s event taking place four days before the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 2024 finale is set to attract an international audience once more.

Alongside confirming Abu Dhabi as the location of this season’s climax, FIM WSX also revealed its full provisional schedule for the year ahead, with the campaign due to start on 26 October at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada, before heading to Perth, Australia, on 23-24 November for a double-header event at HBF Park.

After the WSX Australian Grand Prix, the series will then head to Abu Dhabi where a World Champion will be crowned on 4 December.

Andy Edwards, SX Global Executive Chairman, said:

“After the success of last year’s event, we’re delighted to be heading back to Abu Dhabi and the Etihad Arena in 2024. This time around, the incredible venue will host the deciding round of the championship, and that spectacle is sure to have fans out of their seats, with the action at full throttle until the very last lap.”

Ali Al Beshr, Motorsport Development Executive Director at Ethara, said:

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the World Supercross Championship Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for the second consecutive year. With the event taking place during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix’s Race Week, motorsport fans can enjoy back-to-back thrilling action, with the chance to experience two World Championship finals in one week.

The return of the WSX event to Etihad Arena is testament to Ethara’s commitment to delivering world-class sport and entertainment events to the region, showcasing the versatility of the venue to host events of this scale, and creating destination events which create impact for the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

2024 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar

Round Event Location Date 1 Canadian Grand Prix Vancouver, Canada 26 Oct. 2024 2 Australian Grand Prix R1 Perth, Australia 23 Nov. 2024 3 Australian Grand Prix R2 Perth, Australia 24 Nov. 2024 4 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 4 Dec. 2024

Fans can register for an exclusive presale at wsxchampionship.com and be the first to get their hands on tickets for the season finale of the World Supercross Championship.

