Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is set to host the Emmy Awards Semi-Finals in July 2024, further establishing itself as a premier destination for global entertainment events.

Organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the event will bring together television professionals from across the world to participate in this prestigious competition.

The semi-finals, powered by Miral and hosted at the Hilton Abu Dhabi, are a key part of the Academy's annual events, which aim to recognize excellence in television produced outside the United States. With categories ranging from Arts Programming to Drama Series, and from Documentary to Kids programming, the competition is fierce and celebrated.

This year, an array of amazing stars served as the jurors at the event held in Abu Dhabi. Distinguished stars like Nahla Al Fahad, Habib Ghuloom, Yasser Al Neyadi, and Mayssa Maghrebi from the UAE; Youssef El Sherif, Ashraf Zaki, Rogina, Huda El Etreby, and Adel Adeeb from Egypt; in addition to Dorra Zarrouk from Tunisia, Eyad Nassar from Jordan, and Yasser Al Yasiri from Iraq.

During the event, from July 3rd through 5th, celebrities and industry leaders from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and beyond will converge in Abu Dhabi.

The event schedule includes a full day of arrivals followed by intensive judging rounds from 9 AM to 6 PM, and a press conference to wrap up the second day. The final day will offer opportunities for travel and site visits, providing a taste of Abu Dhabi’s rich culture and hospitality.

The Semi-Final round of judging, coordinated globally by the Academy, will see television professionals invited to participate as jurors. These jurors will screen approximately 6-7 hours of programming, with the highest-scoring program in each region advancing to the final round.

The judging process is confidential, and nominees will be officially announced in August 2024 for News and Current Affairs, and in September/October 2024 for Program, Performance, and Kids categories.

Dr Nashwa Al Ruwaini, CEO of Pyramedia Group and member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (Emmys) and the International Emmy Awards judging panel, explained that Abu Dhabi hosting the Emmy Awards for the fifteenth consecutive year reflects the city's great dedication and commitment to supporting the arts in various forms on local, regional, and international levels. This event also enhances Abu Dhabi's ambitious vision to be a global hub for creatives from all over the world.

Dr. Nashwa Al Ruwaini added that the number of judges from the Arab world accredited by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (Emmys), which exceeds 200 personalities, is attributed to Abu Dhabi hosting the semi-final judging round for the past 15 years. This achievement is a testament to the status of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, in the television industry.

The Emmy Awards are prestigious group of awards presented by various organizations within the television industry to recognize excellence in television programming and individual performance. The awards are considered one of the highest honors in the television industry, equivalent to the Oscars for film, the Tonys for theater, and the Grammys for music.

It is worth mentioning that Pyramedia Group, a leading Emirati company in the field of media consultancy and production, founded in 1999 by Dr. Nashwa Al Ruwaini, is the exclusive partner of Emmy Awards in the Arab region and the Gulf. The group expressed its pride at hosting international events to the UAE, especially the capital Abu Dhabi.

Pyramedia has many offices across the world, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cairo, London, Riyadh and New York, and this diversity has given it a golden opportunity to provide its services on a large scale with high professionalism and global technologies.