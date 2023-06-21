Abu Dhabi, UAE: Get ready for an unforgettable summer of shopping in Abu Dhabi! From 23 June to 10 September, over 25 malls across the emirate will be offering elevated shopping experiences and tempting deals as part of 2023 Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season from Abu Dhabi Retail, the retail arm of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Here's why you don't want to miss the 2023 Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season:

Irresistible Deals

With more than 3,500 participating retailers across 25+ malls throughout the emirate, including renowned destinations like Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall, and Reem Mall, you can expect fabulous deals on your favorite brands. Look out for 24-hour super sales, special discounts during Eid Al Adha (29 June – 2 July), and back-to-school offers (7 August – 10 September).

Fashion Partnerships

The Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season proudly unveils its visionary collaboration with Savoir Flair, a renowned magazine synonymous with cutting-edge fashion and cultural exploration in the Middle East. This esteemed partnership aims to immerse shoppers in a captivating realm of style, providing an unrivalled source of inspiration for their shopping experience.

Special Events

A collection of exclusive events will be meticulously crafted and hosted by esteemed publications Cosmo ME, Grazia, and Esquire Middle East. These specially curated gatherings aim to take the shopping experience to new heights, delivering expert insights and unparalleled opportunities for attendees to delve into the realms of beauty, styling, grooming, and beyond.

Fascinating Masterclasses

Look out for a series of extraordinary events and masterclasses throughout the summer. From transformative beauty tutorials to innovative styling workshops, these curated events will leave attendees equipped with an array of practical skills and fresh perspectives.

With so much on offer throughout the Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season, the initiative is another reason why ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’ in Abu Dhabi – as shown in Experience Abu Dhabi’s new destination campaign, which highlights the many exciting, inspiring and restorative experiences available across the emirate.

Download the Summer Guide and stay up to date with programming announcements by visiting retailabudhabi.ae.

