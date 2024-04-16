Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2024, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) under the theme ‘Where the World’s Tales Unfold’, has announced a range of offers and discounts provided by the Fair’s partners in its 33rd edition for visitors of all categories.

The offerings form part of the initiatives launched by the ADIBF to support its goals to encourage a love of reading; promote culture and knowledge locally, regionally, and internationally; and enhance cultural exchange and dialogue among peoples, leveraging the Fair’s role as one of the foremost global cultural platforms that brings together diverse cultures.

Offers include diverse packages for book lovers to indulge in their passion for exploring the latest releases from the approximately 1,350 exhibitors and publishers participating in this year’s Fair from 90 countries. Discounts are also available on platform subscriptions, along with free entry tickets to prominent cultural landmarks in the emirate.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, ALC Executive Director and Director of the ADIBF, said: “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has grown into one of the region’s leading cultural events, commanding attention from creative, cultural, and publishing industry leaders worldwide. The Fair is committed to keeping up with the latest developments in publishing and creative industries, in order to offer the best initiatives to exhibitors and visitors, a rich experience full of knowledge and creativity, and an enjoyable journey through world cultures, all in an effort to promote a culture of reading and book acquisition.”

“The growing attendance from publishers and visitors at the Fair reflects Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading international cultural hub, underlining the emirate’s efforts to promote Arabic language and culture, and support intellectual and cultural exchange among peoples, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre,” Al Tunaiji added. “This year’s Fair offers a range of new initiatives and events, as well as a wide selection of books, including print, e-books, and audiobooks. The agenda also includes diverse cultural and professional programmes, activities for children and families, the Guest of Honour programme – which, this year, honours Egypt – and the Focus Personality for ADIBF 2024, renowned Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz. Moreover, the Fair has launched a new programme titled Book of the World, which highlights precious works that have influenced world culture.”

For the second consecutive year, a ticket to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair grants visitors a free one-time visit to the Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi museums, available for two weeks for each ticket. This offer runs from the Fair’s opening on 29 April until 12 May 2024.

Furthermore, the Fair’s publishing partners offer a range of discounts and exclusive offers for visitors. The ‘Rufoof’ platform offers a special three-month subscription for fair visitors at a nominal fee of AED30. Each visitor will also receive offers and discounts in exchange for each free ticket to the ADIBF 2024, including a 60% discount on annual subscription to the Storytel platform, available throughout the duration of the Fair, as well as a 50% discount on annual subscription for the ‘Iqraaly‏’ platform.

On the same note, the ‘Iqraaly‏’ platform, in collaboration with Diwan Publishing, provides a special offer for visitors to the Fair, which, this year, is celebrating global literary figure Naguib Mahfouz as its Focus Personality, allowing them to listen to his works on the ‘Iqraaly‏’ application for free throughout the duration of the 2024 Fair.

About Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) was launched in 1981 to offer an international cultural platform bringing together publishers, libraries, agents, cultural establishments, and the press under one roof to exchange ideas and identify promising opportunities. Every year, the event welcomes leading publishers from the Arab world and beyond in a series of activities and events, in an effort to drive progress and development in the publishing sector and open up promising new prospects for local and Arab publishers.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.