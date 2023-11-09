The total area of the exhibition has increased to reach 65,000 square meters, with an increase of 55%.

The number of participating countries increased to 50 countries compared to 41 countries in the previous cycle, with an increase of 17%

10 countries participating for the first time from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Norway, Belgium, Lithuania, Indonesia, Cyprus, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Increase in the percentage of national exhibiting companies to reach 70% of all exhibiting companies

40% increase in the number of boat and yacht releases compared to the previous cycle and from 13 countries

Sustainability platform launched for the first time at the exhibition with the participation of 28 international organizations and companies from 14 countries

Introducing a new innovation platform with the participation of 20 international companies from 11 countries

Launch of a platform for dialogues and discussions with 12 panel discussions and the participation of 35 speakers

Allocating 12 entertainment and cultural activities for families and visitors during the exhibition activities

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023 kicked off today with the largest in the show’s history since its inception in 2018, and organized by ADNEC Group between 9 to 12 November 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Marina and Canal Hall.

The current edition of the exhibition is witnessing record participation from major international companies specialized in the manufacturing of yachts, boats, fishing equipment and water sports, as the number of exhibiting companies and participating brands increased to 711, an increase of 30% compared to the previous edition.

The number of participating countries also increased to 50 countries compared to 41 countries in the previous session, with an increase of 17%, as well as the participation of 10 new countries: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Norway, Belgium, Lithuania, Indonesia, Cyprus, Maldives, Sri Lanka in addition to Hong Kong.

Additionally, the total area of the exhibition increased to reach 65,000 square meters, an increase of 55% compared to the same period, while the number of national companies participating in the current session increased to reach 70%, which represents more than 91% of the international brands participating in the exhibition.

The number of new yachts and boats launched for the first time in the Middle East will also increase by 40% to 15 boats from 13 countries around the world.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show has reaffirmed its position as one of the leading yacht, boat, fishing and marine sports industry events in the region, which contributes significantly to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a leading tourist destination in the region.

He added: "We are pleased with the large participation witnessed in the activities of the current session, which attracts major companies specialized in the sector. The secret to the success of the exhibition is the generous patronage it enjoys from the wise leadership of UAE, and the keenness of ADNEC Group to translate its aspirations on the ground by identifying the needs of exhibitors and visitors alike, and then developing solutions and plans that would exceed their expectations and are according to the highest international specifications and standards. Additionally, The Group has launched several initiatives and accompanying events in this edition for the first time in its history, which we believe will provide a unique experience for all in attendance."

Darren Johnson, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group and organiser of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, said: "We are proud of the development witnessed by the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, where all indicators recorded positive growth rates in terms of the volume of participation, exhibition spaces and the new accompanying events that are launched successively in this edition. The success and growth reflect the professionalism and flexibility of the teams involved, as well as their ability to keep pace with the rapid developments witnessed in this vital industry at the regional and international levels."

He added: "We have a clear vision and roadmap to enhance the competitiveness of this exhibition, as well as its ability to attract leading industries and organizations who specialize in economic and knowledge sectors over the next five years."

Among these initiatives is the launch of 12 events for families and all segments of society, ranging from entertainment events to cultural and educational competitions, most notably the preservation of environmental capabilities, in addition to cooking competitions and workshops to teach fishing, as well as a new event for visitors to experience the virtual reality of life under water and the diving experience.

Coinciding with the Year of Sustainability, the accompanying events include the launch of the Sustainability Platform for the first time at the exhibition, which will witness the participation of 28 specialized international organizations and companies from 14 countries, through which 12 boats equipped with sustainability technologies will be displayed.

In addition to displaying new environmentally friendly engines and equipment for the first time, six international companies from four countries will display the latest technologies specialized in the world of sustainability and environmental preservation, leading to the participation of four of these international organizations.

In the same context, the current edition will witness the launch of the Innovation Platform, in which the latest innovations and technologies in the boating and navigation sector will be presented with the participation of 20 international companies from 11 countries, providing a platform for dialogues and discussions that includes 12 panel discussions over the four days, in which 35 speakers and experts will discuss a number of issues in sustainability and environmental conservation.

The exhibition will also feature several distinctive events, the most important of which is the announcement of the Abu Dhabi Marine Awards during the exhibition and the setting of a new Guinness World Record for the largest boat in the world built with three-dimensional printing technology.

The exhibition's activities will last for four days, as the exhibition opens its doors to the public from three in the afternoon until nine in the evening in the first three days, while the final day will receive visitors from three in the afternoon until eight in the evening.

-Ends-