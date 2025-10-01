Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 1: Record crowds, record international visitors and growing economic impact. Ethara, organisers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, have confirmed that 2024 was its biggest year yet, with AED 1.25 billion in visitor spend from 192,000 fans attending across the four days.

The figure of 1.25bn represents a 6.8 per cent increase on the previous record of 1.165bn set in 2024. Attendances also grew across all four days, resulting in a jump from 170,000 to 192,000. That’s an increase of 12.9 per cent, with 70 per cent of spectators coming from abroad.

That incredible demand has continued ahead of the 2025 edition - set to be staged at Yas Marina Circuit on December 4-7 – with the majority of tickets already sold. With the F1 championship picture yet to fully play out, those advance purchases show the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has developed into a must-attend sport and entertainment spectacle, where on-track excitement is paired with unforgettable experiences throughout the weekend.

The results also highlight the event’s role in leading Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s tourism ambitions, reflecting how in the 16 years since the Grand Prix’s debut, it has grown far beyond the racetrack and into a global showpiece which draws interest from all over the world.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to raise the bar, generating AED 1.25 billion across four unforgettable days. This figure demonstrates how we’ve evolved the event into an entertainment and tourism destination that transcends sport. With an unprecedented level of advance sales for the 2025 race, fans are telling us they trust in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix experience and everything that it brings both on and off the track. That excitement drives us to keep pushing boundaries and deliver extraordinary moments for fans and visitors every year”

In 2024, 85 per cent of international visitors arrived by air. More than half came to Abu Dhabi for the first time and many turned their stays into full holidays, exploring the UAE well after the chequered flag had been waved.

Alongside the racing, fans ventured beyond the circuit with their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets including access to Yas Island’s theme parks, and also cultural landmarks like Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan, giving them a full taste of the capital. Over 30,000 visits were recorded across these sights during the 2024 race weekend. In 2025, ticket benefits have been further extended and include teamLab Phenomena, adding even more value to the experience.

The event’s signature Yasalam entertainment proposition, presented by e& and After-Race Concerts

also experienced record crowds with 110,000 attending four nights of concerts at Etihad Park, keeping fans on Yas Island long into the evening, increasing dwell time and spend across the island.

The event also drew a huge broadcast audience, with 62 million watching last year’s championship finale on TV and streaming platforms, bolstering Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a destination for sports, tourism and entertainment.

That was further enhanced by F1 teams, drivers and celebrities sharing their experience on social media, giving the event an online reach of 4.6bn.

Besides tourism, the event contributes massively to the local economy by generating jobs and bringing opportunities to the community. Notably, 88 per cent of staff on-site at Yas Marina Circuit last year were UAE-based, offering valuable experience and opportunities, especially for young professionals and temporary workers as well as SME’s and suppliers into the event.

Looking ahead, the 2025 edition will align with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism 2030 vision, cementing the emirate’s position as a global capital for sport, culture, and entertainment.

With a blockbuster line-up confirmed for the Yasalam presented by e& entertainment, including After-Race Concerts and Official After-Parties, expanded Etihad Airways routes, major Saadiyat Island cultural district openings and a booming international F1 fanbase, 2025 is expected to drive even greater visitor numbers, economic impact, and global visibility for the UAE.

For more information, please visit: abudhabigp.com.

ABOUT THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

Ever-present on the Formula 1 calendar since its debut at Yas Marina Circuit on 30th October 2009, the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX - which has been the season finale since 2014 - is widely recognised for its unique day-night format.

The pinnacle of high-speed racing and engineering, Formula 1® is not the only motorsport thrills fans can witness at the #AbuDhabiGP. The weekend will feature a series of support races, including the closely-fought FIA Formula 2 World Championship race, and the Formula 4 Middle East Championship – all concluding their incredible season at the region’s home of motorsport.

The Yasalam presented by e& entertainment offerings include After-Race Concerts, Official After-Parties, and much more - offering four nights of world-class music entertainment, with international megastars preparing to wrap up each day of the race weekend at Etihad Park.

Welcoming a record-breaking 192,000 attendees to the UAE’s capital in 2024 across race weekend, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is far more than a race - offering unparalleled experiences both on and off track in a single ticket. From cultural and artistic hotspots in Yas Island to the coveted After-Race Concerts, the Yas All In season offers all ticket holders the opportunity to explore Yas Island with complimentary race week access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Seaworld Abu Dhabi, WarnerBros. Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan.

This year’s event will be the 17th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, taking place from Thursday, 4th December to Sunday, 7th December.

Media contact: adgp-pr@wearetheromans.com

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, Yas Conference Centre, Zayed Sports City, and the House of Sustainability. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: ethara.com.

Media contact: ethara-pr@wearetheromans.com